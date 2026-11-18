A Hyderabad consumer commission ordered Telangana Grameena Bank to pay a 67-year-old man nearly Rs 40 lakh in compensation after it failed to remove a mortgage entry from his property records, even though his son’s education loan was fully repaid nearly a decade ago.

According to an Indian Express report, the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the bank to pay the man Rs 39.75 lakh as compensation, along with Rs 50,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 for litigation costs. With interest, the total principal payout comes to Rs 40.30 lakh, excluding interest accrued after December 31, 2025.

The commission held that the bank’s continued failure to release the property from mortgage, despite the loan being closed in 2016, amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

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How the dispute began

The case dates back to December 21, 2013, when the complainant’s son took an education loan of Rs 8 lakh from Telangana Grameena Bank. To secure the loan, he mortgaged his residential property in Hyderabad and deposited the original title documents with the bank and executed a registered mortgage deed.

The loan was fully repaid on September 1, 2016. The bank returned the original property documents to the man and confirmed the loan account was closed with no dues remaining.

However, the bank did not execute the release or reconveyance deed required to formally remove the mortgage entry from the sub-registrar’s records.

Sale blocked in 2018

The Indian Express report added that the problem came to light in 2018, when the complainant tried to sell the house. He found that the encumbrance certificate still showed the property as mortgaged to the bank. Because of this pending entry, the proposed sale could not go ahead.

He approached the bank repeatedly and asked it to formally release the mortgage. But the required action was not taken.

In a response dated September 11, 2025, after he raised a grievance through the official portal, the bank said it was willing to release the mortgage. It asked him to visit the branch with two witnesses, complete the formalities, bear the expenses and book a slot at the sub-registrar’s office.

He then approached the consumer commission, seeking removal of the mortgage and compensation for the long delay.

What the commission said

The commission, headed by president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and comprising members PVTR Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala, passed its order on November 3, 2026.

“The acts upon the part of the Opposite party (the bank) for none releasing of property from mortgage despite the loan account was closed on September 1, 2016 amounts to deficiency of service upon their part which amounts to adoption of unfair and restrictive trade practice,” the commission said as quoted by the Indian Express news report.

It added that the bank’s continuing failure constituted a clear deficiency in service and an unfair and restrictive trade practice.

The commission held both the bank and its branch manager liable to pay compensation and costs, apart from releasing the mortgaged property.

Why Rs 39.75 lakh was awarded

The compensation was calculated under the Reserve Bank of India’s circular dated September 13, 2023.

Under the circular, banks must return property documents and remove registered charges within 30 days of a loan being repaid. If the delay is attributable to the bank, it must pay compensation of Rs 5,000 per day.

The man claimed Rs 39.75 lakh for 795 days of delay, counting from October 13, 2023. The commission accepted the claim, noting that although the loan had been repaid in 2016, the bank had failed to execute the mortgage release deed.

Bank did not appear

The bank did not respond despite receiving notice from the commission. As a result, its right to file a written response was forfeited. The commission directed Telangana Grameena Bank to execute the release deed and book a registration slot within two weeks of receiving the order. The registration expenses will be borne by the complainant.

The bank must also pay 9 per cent annual interest on Rs 39.75 lakh from December 31, 2025 until the amount is realised. It has 45 days from receipt of the November 3, 2026 order to comply.

What borrowers should check

The case highlights an important step that borrowers often overlook after repaying a housing, education or business loan. Returning the original property documents is not enough. Borrowers should also ensure that the bank formally removes the mortgage or charge from the relevant registration records.

Under the RBI’s September 13, 2023 circular, banks are required to complete this process within 30 days of loan repayment. If they fail to do so, compensation of Rs 5,000 per day may be payable for delays attributable to the bank.

Aggrieved consumers can contact their state consumer helpline or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance. In Telangana, the consumer helpline number is 0771-2582902.