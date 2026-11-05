A Delhi passenger who missed his Bengaluru-bound flight and had to buy another ticket the same day was awarded Rs 71,587 by the New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. According to The Indian Express news report, the commission held that the airline failed to prove the passenger arrived late at the check-in counter.

The payout includes a refund of Rs 11,587 for the replacement ticket, Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and humiliation and Rs 10,000 toward litigation expenses. The order was passed by commission President Poonam Chaudhry and member Bariq Ahmad.

Passenger’s version

According to the complaint, the man had booked a round trip from Delhi to Bengaluru for June 22, 2025, with his return scheduled for June 28. He purchased the tickets at least a month in advance because he needed to attend an urgent official meeting in Bengaluru.

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Indian Express report added that the passenger claimed he reached Delhi airport around 5:45 am, a full hour before his 6:45 am flight. However, he alleged that airline ground staff delayed his check-in by more than 45 minutes despite his repeated requests for help.

He further alleged that a staff member wrongly told him the flight was full and sent him to the help desk to look into rescheduling. At the help desk, he said another employee behaved rudely and delayed the process before directing him to yet another staff member.

Because of this, the passenger missed the flight and had to book another ticket with the same airline for Rs 11,587 to reach Bengaluru the same day.

Trouble on return journey

The complainant also said that when he reached Bengaluru airport for his return flight on June 28, airline staff initially refused to check him in. They reportedly told him that a passenger who had not used the onward ticket could not use the return ticket.

He was allowed to board only after explaining that he had bought the alternative onward ticket from the same airline. He alleged that the entire experience caused him harassment and humiliation.

Airline’s defence

The airline told the commission that the passenger reached the check-in counter late. Citing the passenger record, it claimed he arrived at 6:10 am, contrary to his claim of reaching the airport at 5:45 am.

The airline argued that his late arrival violated the check-in timeline mentioned on its website. It said he was therefore declared a “no-show,” removed from the passenger list, and denied boarding for failing to report within the stipulated time.

What the commission found and why ruling matters

The commission noted that the airline did not submit strong evidence—such as CCTV footage or other records—to establish that the passenger had arrived late. In the absence of such proof, it accepted the passenger’s account.

“The OP has not placed any cogent evidence like the CCTV footage or any other material to show that the complainant was not on time, this Commission is of the view that the complainant must get the relief prayed for,” the order said, according to the Indian Express report.

The commission directed the airline to refund the cost of the second ticket and pay Rs 50,000 for the mental agony, harassment and humiliation caused to the passenger, along with Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses. The decision makes clear that airlines must maintain proper records and produce evidence before denying boarding or declaring a passenger a no-show. When an airline cannot support its claim with reliable proof, the benefit of the doubt goes to the consumer.

Passengers with similar grievances in Delhi can contact the state consumer helpline at 1800-11-4000, while the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915.