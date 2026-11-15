A Telangana consumer commission has directed a hair transplant clinic to pay Rs 65,000 to a 50-year-old man after it refused to refund the Rs 40,000 he had paid for a procedure that could not be performed because of his high thyroid levels, The Indian Express reported.

The Hyderabad-III District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the clinic could not retain the entire payment by relying on a blanket non-refundable condition in its invoice, particularly when the proposed surgery and six post-operative Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy sessions were never provided.

The commission, comprising president M Ram Gopal Reddy and member J Shyamala, passed the order on November 3.

According to The Indian Express, the complainant, an advocate, had approached the clinic after searching online for hair transplant services and booked the procedure in January 2022. He paid Rs 40,000 towards the surgery and the accompanying PRP sessions.

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High thyroid levels prevent surgery

The man said the clinic asked him to undergo blood tests before the scheduled procedure in February 2022. The reports showed elevated thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, following which he was advised to take medication to bring the levels within the normal range before proceeding with the surgery.

The complainant claimed that he subsequently underwent herbal treatment and repeated his blood tests and thyroid profile in August 2022, as advised by the clinic. However, his thyroid levels remained high. The same issue persisted in March 2023, when his test report also indicated severe anxiety issues.

Since the treatment could not be started, the man sought a refund of the Rs 40,000 he had paid. However, he alleged that the clinic refused to return the money and told him that he could either undergo the procedure or forfeit the amount.

He subsequently approached the consumer commission seeking a refund and compensation for deficiency in service.

Clinic cites non-refundable policy

The clinic, represented by advocate CH Vinod, argued that it had acted in the complainant’s medical interests. It claimed that the man had failed to disclose his ongoing herbal treatment and unstable thyroid condition.

The clinic maintained that the refund was not justified because it had already provided consultation, treatment planning and booking-related services. It also relied on a non-refundable clause in its invoice and argued that the delay in the procedure was due to the complainant’s health condition rather than any lapse on its part.

Commission rejects blanket non-refundable clause

The commission observed that merely mentioning a non-refundable condition in a printed invoice or declaration form did not automatically entitle a service provider to retain the entire payment when the substantial services for which the money had been collected were never provided.

It also noted that the clinic had not submitted documentary evidence to establish the expenses it claimed to have incurred on consultations, appointment scheduling, doctor arrangements or other incidental work.

A general assertion that expenses had been incurred, the commission said, could not justify forfeiting the entire Rs 40,000 without establishing which services had actually been provided and what expenses could legitimately be deducted.

In its November 3 order, the commission held that the clinic could not unjustly enrich itself by retaining the full consideration through a blanket non-refundable clause when the proposed surgery and associated treatment had not been delivered.

Clinic directed to pay Rs 65,000

The commission directed the clinic to refund the Rs 40,000 collected from the complainant. It also ordered payment of Rs 20,000 towards the cost of blood and thyroid tests and mental agony, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

The total payout comes to Rs 65,000.

Takeaway

Consumers who are unable to proceed with a booked procedure due to medical reasons should retain payment receipts, invoices, medical reports and written communication with the service provider. These records can help establish whether any services were actually provided and whether deductions from a refund are justified.