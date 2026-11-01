A Chandigarh consumer commission has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and an online payments bank to refund a Rs 100 FASTag penalty wrongly charged to a motorist despite his wallet having a positive balance, The Indian Express reported. The commission also awarded Rs 4,000 as compensation, taking the total payout to Rs 4,100.

The commission, comprising president Pawanjit Singh and member Mohan Sharma, held that the penalty was imposed in violation of NHAI guidelines, which require toll plazas to allow vehicles to pass if their FASTag account or wallet balance is non-negative.

In its October 22 order, the commission referred to an NHAI circular dated February 11, 2021, which explicitly states that vehicles must be allowed to pass through toll plazas as long as the FASTag balance is not negative.

“The complainant has produced documentary evidence showing a positive wallet balance at the relevant time and payment of the disputed penalty at Behram Toll Plaza. No satisfactory justification has been placed on record by NHAI to explain the collection of the penalty in the light of the aforesaid circular,” The Indian Express quoted the commission as saying.

It held that collecting the penalty despite evidence of a positive balance amounted to deficiency in service.

Rs 100 penalty charged despite Rs 210 FASTag balance

According to The Indian Express, the complainant was travelling from Chandigarh to Jalandhar on June 17, 2022, when he was charged a toll fee along with a Rs 100 penalty at Behram Toll Plaza. The FASTag system had flagged his wallet as having insufficient funds.

The motorist, however, maintained that his FASTag wallet had a positive balance of Rs 210 at the time. He was charged a total of Rs 200 towards the toll fee and penalty.

Relying on the February 2021 NHAI circular, he argued that the penalty was unjustified because his wallet balance was positive. He subsequently approached the consumer commission, seeking a refund of Rs 100, compensation for mental agony and harassment, and litigation expenses.

The online payments bank argued that its FASTag account required a minimum security balance of Rs 150, which could not be used for toll payments.

NHAI did not appear before the commission, and the proceedings against it continued ex parte, without its side being heard.

Bank cannot use minimum balance rule to justify penalty

The commission said the online payments bank, as the service provider responsible for issuing and managing the FASTag account, was required to align its operations with applicable NHAI rules and clearly communicate the conditions governing the service.

It observed that merely citing a minimum security balance requirement of Rs 150 did not address the complainant’s grievance or justify the collection of the disputed penalty.

The commission also rejected the bank’s argument that it could not process a chargeback because the prescribed time limit had expired.

A chargeback is a formal dispute mechanism through which a vehicle owner can seek a refund for an incorrect, duplicate or unauthorised toll deduction through the issuing bank.

The commission held that the expiry of the chargeback window could not extinguish liability arising from an established deficiency in service.

It directed the authorities to refund the Rs 100 penalty and pay Rs 4,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Takeaway

The order draws attention to the February 11, 2021, NHAI circular, which states that vehicles should be allowed to pass through toll plazas when their FASTag account or wallet balance is non-negative.

For motorists disputing an incorrect FASTag deduction, maintaining wallet balance records, transaction histories and toll receipts can help establish the circumstances of the charge.