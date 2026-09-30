A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharkhand has ordered an electronics company and its authorised service centre to pay a total of Rs 2 lakh to a customer after his refrigerator allegedly burst following repeated repairs and a gas refill, according to The Indian Express news report.

The commission held the company and service centre guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It directed them to pay Rs 1,24,999, the price of a new refrigerator, along with Rs 50,000 as compensation for harassment and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

Refrigerator repaired eight times before bursting

According to the complaint, the consumer had bought a refrigerator for Rs 1.09 lakh. After some time, the appliance stopped cooling properly, and he approached the company’s authorised service centre for repair.

The complainant alleged that the refrigerator was repaired eight times and its compressor was also replaced. During one of the repair visits, excess refrigerant gas was allegedly filled into the appliance. Soon after, the refrigerator reportedly burst with a loud noise, rendering it unusable.

The consumer then contacted the authorised dealer and the company’s officials to seek a resolution. He claimed that the company had offered to replace the refrigerator with a new unit, with a retail price of Rs 1,24,999, but the replacement was never provided.

Company, service centre do not contest case

Frustrated by the lack of resolution, the consumer filed a complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Neither the electronics company nor its service centre actively contested the case. While the service centre appeared before the commission, it failed to file a written statement in its defence.

The commission examined the complainant’s affidavit and documentary evidence, including the purchase bill and email correspondence with the company. It found that the consumer’s version of events was supported by the documents on record, The Indian Express report added.

“We find much substance in case of the complainant as same is fully corroborated by oral and documentary evidence and there is absolutely nothing on the case record to discard claim of the complainant,” the order said.

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Commission cites harassment and deficiency in service

In its order, the commission said the consumer had suffered physical, financial and mental distress due to the opposite parties’ actions.

“We are of considered opinion that the complainant suffered physical, financial harassment and mental agony due to deficiency of services and unfair trade practice of the OPs. Hence complainant is entitled to claim from the O.P’s for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the order read.

The forum directed the company and service centre to pay the awarded amounts within 45 days. If they fail to comply, the consumer can seek further relief through enforcement proceedings.

The case shows that if a product has a defect that continues despite repeated repairs, or if a company fails to honour a promised replacement, it may be treated as a deficiency in service or an unfair trade practice under consumer law. Consumers should keep purchase bills, warranty cards, repair invoices and records of all communication with the company or service centre, including complaint numbers and service visit dates.

If the problem is not resolved, they can approach the District Consumer Commission. For help with consumer complaints, people can contact the Jharkhand consumer helpline at 1800-3456-598 or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.