The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered an online travel booking platform to pay four women Rs 1.40 lakh after they were asked to leave a Kasauli villa just three hours after checking in. According to an Indian Express report, the commission raised the compensation from Rs 15,000 awarded by the district commission to Rs 1.20 lakh—Rs 30,000 for each woman—and added Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs.

The commission held the platform liable for deficiency in service after finding that it had cancelled the confirmed, prepaid booking but failed to inform the women before they travelled. It rejected the platform’s claim that it was only a facilitator between the customer and the villa owner.

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A one-night getaway

The four women planned a one-night trip to Kasauli from May 4 to May 5, 2024. They booked a three-bedroom villa through an online travel platform and paid Rs 21,000 on April 26, 2024. The platform confirmed the reservation through both a text message and an email.

According to their complaint, the women contacted the villa’s caretaker and cook while travelling to Kasauli. They were told that the villa was ready and that lunch had already been prepared for them.

The problem began after the women checked in and settled into the villa. About three hours later, two staff members told them there was an issue with the booking. The villa owner then informed them that the platform had cancelled the reservation three days earlier, The Indian Express report added.

The women said they were forced to leave at around 7:15 pm. With no accommodation and limited transport options at that hour, they hired a cab back to Chandigarh, reaching home at about 9 pm and paying Rs 8,000 for the ride.

They alleged that the platform later admitted its mistake, acknowledged that it had cancelled the booking, and apologised for failing to inform them.

District commission’s smaller award

The women first approached the district consumer commission. Since they had already received a refund of the Rs 21,000 booking amount, they limited their claim to compensation and litigation costs. The district commission directed the platform to pay them Rs 15,000 as a lump-sum amount. Unsatisfied with that award, the women appealed to the Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

‘Merely facilitators’ argument rejected

Before the state commission, the travel platform argued that it was merely an intermediary and could not be held responsible for what happened at the villa. The commission rejected this defence. It held that the liability did not arise only from the villa’s conduct. The decisive fact was that the platform itself cancelled the confirmed booking and did not tell the women, who travelled to Kasauli relying on that confirmation.

‘Inconvenience, anxiety and humiliation’

The commission also stressed that the loss went beyond money. The women, each aged around 50 or above, had travelled on the strength of a confirmed and prepaid booking, only to be asked to leave in the evening.

“They were thereby deprived of the accommodation for which they had made confirmed and prepaid arrangements and were compelled to make fresh travel arrangements to return to Chandigarh,” the September 18 order said as quoted by The Indian Express news report.

The commission observed that the trip was meant for relaxation and rejuvenation. Instead, “an occasion intended to provide relaxation and happiness was converted into one of inconvenience, anxiety, humiliation and distress.”

Why compensation was raised and what travellers should know

The state commission found the district commission’s Rs 15,000 award inadequate. It directed the platform to pay Rs 30,000 to each of the four women, totalling Rs 1.20 lakh, along with Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs.

The order makes clear that an online booking platform cannot distance itself from a cancellation it made, especially when the customer has received a confirmation and paid in advance. The platform’s failure to communicate the cancellation was central to the finding of deficient service.

The ruling is a reminder that confirmation messages, payment receipts and cancellation-related communication should be preserved when travel plans go wrong. In this case, the platform’s own acknowledgement of the booking and its later admission about the cancellation strengthened the women’s case.

For consumer-related grievances in Chandigarh, travellers can contact the state consumer helpline at 0172-270-0183. The National Consumer Helpline can also be reached at 1915.