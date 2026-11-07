A Kerala consumer commission has directed an airline to pay Rs 40,000 to a couple after their second wedding anniversary holiday to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was disrupted by the cancellation of their Chennai–Port Blair flight in December 2025 without prior intimation.

The Palakkad District Consumer Commission, comprising president Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K, found that the airline had offered the couple compensation of only Rs 5,400, against the Rs 10,000 payable under applicable Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.

The commission held that offering a lower compensation amount amounted to deficiency in service on the airline’s part. The October 27 order directed the airline to compensate the couple for the shortfall.

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, the couple had booked two economy-class tickets through an online travel platform for their journey from Chennai to Port Blair in December 2025. They paid Rs 13,710 for the tickets and planned the trip around their second wedding anniversary.

Couple learnt about cancellation at airport

The couple said they had completed web check-in two days before departure and reached Chennai airport ahead of their scheduled flight. However, they were allegedly informed at the departure gate that the flight had been cancelled.

They claimed the airline had not notified them about the cancellation through SMS, email or any other mode of communication. They also alleged that the ground staff did not inform them about the cancellation even after they reached the airport, leaving them with no opportunity to make alternative travel arrangements with another airline on the same day.

The couple further alleged that they had to repeatedly follow up with the airline to secure a refund of the ticket amount. They said the refund was credited seven days after the scheduled departure.

They also told the commission that the airline later emailed the wife asking her to submit a form to claim compensation of Rs 5,400 under DGCA guidelines. The couple declined the offer, arguing that it did not adequately address the inconvenience, financial losses and mental agony caused by the cancellation.

They subsequently approached the consumer commission alleging deficiency in service. They were represented by advocate Vishnu Vijayan.

Airline cites circumstances beyond its control

The airline maintained that the cancellation had occurred due to circumstances beyond its control, including regulatory and logistical constraints inherent in aviation operations.

It denied any deficiency in service and said it had followed applicable protocols and industry standards, with passenger safety and operational integrity remaining its priority.

The airline also submitted that it had refunded Rs 14,062 to the booking platform through which the tickets were purchased, three days after the scheduled departure.

Commission finds compensation inadequate

The commission noted that the airline had processed the refund of Rs 14,062 within five days of the scheduled travel date. It therefore found no evidence of an inordinate delay by the airline in initiating the refund.

Although the couple claimed that they received the money only after 11 days, they did not produce documentary evidence establishing the date on which the refund was credited to them. The commission also said it was unclear whether the booking platform had delayed passing on the amount to the couple.

However, it found fault with the airline’s compensation offer. The commission noted that the flight had a block time of two hours and 10 minutes and that the compensation payable under the applicable DGCA guidelines was Rs 10,000.

It also observed that the airline had not adequately explained why it offered only Rs 5,400 instead of the prescribed amount.

The commission consequently held that the lower compensation offer amounted to deficiency in service and directed the airline to pay the couple Rs 40,000.

Takeaway

Passengers whose flights are cancelled may be entitled to compensation under applicable DGCA rules, in addition to a refund or alternative travel arrangements, depending on the circumstances.

Passengers should retain their tickets, cancellation notifications, refund records and correspondence with the airline. These documents can help establish whether the airline fulfilled its obligations and whether the compensation offered was in line with the applicable rules.