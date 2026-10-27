A 66-year-old retired man won Rs 37,800 from a tour operator and a hotel after his family holiday was allegedly marred by a five-hour airport pick-up delay, substandard accommodation, transport problems and an unexpected hotel bill, The Indian Express reported.

The Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Telangana held that the tour operator failed to provide the facilities promised under the package, while the family was forced to pay separately for accommodation that was supposed to be included in the tour cost.

According to The Indian Express, the commission passed the order on October 13, directing the tour operator and the hotel to jointly and severally refund Rs 22,800. The tour operator was also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari and members D Madhavi Latha and Kathyayani Khandavilli noted that the nine-member family group included senior citizens and minor children who experienced considerable physical discomfort during the trip.

The commission observed that the tour operator had collected Rs 1.62 lakh out of the agreed package price of Rs 1.66 lakh but had allegedly altered hotel standards, failed to provide basic amenities and left the family facing additional expenses because hotel dues had not been paid.

Seven-day family tour costs Rs 1.66 lakh

According to The Indian Express, the complainant booked a seven-day family holiday covering Delhi, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Udaipur for December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026. The package cost Rs 1.66 lakh.

The tour was supposed to include an air-conditioned tempo traveller with a driver, airport pick-up and drop, three-star hotel accommodation, meals, sightseeing and other basic amenities.

The man initially paid an advance of Rs 83,000 and subsequently paid a total of Rs 1.62 lakh towards the package.

However, he alleged that after receiving the advance, the tour operator provided an itinerary featuring hotels below the promised standard. His objections reportedly went unresolved, and the tour planner failed to respond adequately to repeated requests for proper coordination.

The complainant also alleged that the vehicle’s air-conditioning was not switched on despite repeated requests, making long journeys uncomfortable for the family.

Family asked to pay Rs 23,000 extra for hotel stay

One of the main grievances concerned the hotel accommodation in Udaipur. The complainant alleged that the hotel demanded an additional Rs 23,000 even though accommodation was included in the holiday package, forcing him to pay separately.

The commission observed that the material on record indicated that the additional payment had been demanded because the tour operator had not settled the hotel’s dues.

It also noted the reported delay in airport pick-up and repeated complaints about the vehicle’s air-conditioning and difficulties during the journey.

The family allegedly endured long journeys on dusty roads without the promised level of comfort. The commission noted that one family member had also received treatment for respiratory and throat complaints.

Tour operator, hotel fail to contest complaint

The commission noted that neither the tour operator nor the hotel appeared before it or filed a written version despite receiving notice.

It found that the evidence indicated deficiencies in the services promised under the package, including accommodation arrangements and transport.

The commission observed that the family’s experience had caused physical discomfort, inconvenience and anxiety, undermining the enjoyment expected from a holiday.

“Such unwarranted negligence and deficiencies would eventually cause inconvenience, anxiety and loss of enjoyment of a family during a holiday tour,” the commission said, holding that reasonable compensation was warranted.

What the consumer commission ordered

The commission directed the tour operator and the hotel to jointly and severally refund Rs 22,800 to the complainant. It separately ordered the tour operator to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Travellers should retain payment receipts, itineraries, booking confirmations and messages exchanged with the tour operator. If a hotel included in a prepaid package demands additional payment, consumers should seek a written explanation and preserve receipts to support any subsequent complaint.

Tour operators should also ensure that hotels and other service providers are paid as agreed, so customers are not left bearing unexpected costs during their holidays.