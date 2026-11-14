A Mumbai consumer commission ordered an interior design company to pay a resident more than Rs 73 lakh. The commission found that a poorly executed home renovation left his family living with exposed electrical wires, substandard materials, repeated delays and a heavy kitchen shutter that fell on his wife’s head.

According to The Indian Express news report, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the company to refund the full Rs 71.62 lakh paid by the homeowner, along with interest, compensation and litigation costs.

Commission orders refund and damages

In its order dated November 5, the commission held the company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It directed the firm to refund Rs 71.62 lakh, the total advance paid by the complainant, with simple interest at 9 per cent per year from September 1, 2024 until the amount is actually realised.

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The panel also awarded Rs 1 lakh for the severe mental agony, physical harassment and safety risks suffered by the family. A further Rs 50,000 was awarded towards litigation costs. Taken together with the principal and interest, the total liability exceeds Rs 73 lakh, depending on the period for which interest accrues.

Epitome of negligence

The commission, comprising President Poonam V Maharishi and member Nisha Amol Chavhan, found that the company had “miserably failed to deliver the contracted services in a workmanlike manner.”

It said the firm used substandard materials, caused severe mental trauma and left the family to live in an incomplete and hazardous apartment.

Describing the condition of the flat, the commission said that leaving a home “in such a dangerous, unfinished, and structurally compromised state represents the epitome of negligence and deficiency in service.”

The bench also observed that the company’s conduct amounted to a “bait-and-switch” practice: it allegedly promised premium, branded materials but substituted them with inferior alternatives. The commission held that misleading consumers about the quality, grade and standard of goods and services constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

What the homeowner alleged

The Indian Express report added that the complainant, a resident of Goregaon West, had engaged the interior design company for the renovation of his 30th-floor apartment. He paid Rs 71,62,004 in advance for the work.

According to his case, the original agreement promised completion within 90 to 120 days. The handover date was initially fixed for July 1, 2024, but was later extended to September 1, 2024. Despite the payments and repeated assurances, the project remained delayed and incomplete.

The homeowner alleged that the company frequently changed project designers without informing him. He said this created confusion, disrupted execution and left the multi-crore renovation project without proper professional oversight for months.

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Inferior materials and safety risks

The complainant claimed that low-grade plywood and inferior “Infiniti” shutters were used instead of the promised “Regalia” range. He said the substitution of materials was done despite the company’s representations that premium products would be installed.

More seriously, he alleged that uninsulated live electrical wires were left exposed behind bed panels. The commission noted that this created a life-threatening hazard, particularly for the complainant’s children and elderly family members.

The most alarming incident occurred on January 2, 2025, when a heavy kitchen shutter fell directly onto the complainant’s wife’s head. The commission attributed the incident to faulty installation and cited it as evidence of the hazardous workmanship at the site.

Company did not appear

After the complaint was admitted, the commission issued notices to the company. When these were not duly served, notice was published in newspapers.

Indian Express report further stated that despite service through publication, no one appeared on behalf of the company. On July 30, 2025, the commission therefore proceeded ex parte against it, meaning the case was decided based on the complainant’s evidence and submissions in the company’s absence.

The commission said that, in the absence of any defence or explanation from the company, the allegations of substandard work, financial loss, and mental trauma stood legally proven.

What the order means

The ruling reinforces that interior-design and renovation firms can be held liable not only for delayed or incomplete work, but also for safety failures and misleading promises about material quality. The commission made clear that a consumer who pays for a premium renovation is entitled to receive the promised standard of work, materials, and professional supervision.

For the Goregaon family, the order provides a full refund of the renovation amount, interest, compensation for the injury-related trauma and safety risks, and litigation costs. The decision also sends a strong message that leaving live wires exposed or installing fixtures negligently can turn a home-renovation dispute into a serious consumer-safety case.