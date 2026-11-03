The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on an e-commerce website for listing sellers of ammonium nitrate without disclosing mandatory licence requirements and safety warnings, The Indian Express reported. It also held the platform facilitating the marketing of a hazardous substance without regulatory safeguards.

According to The Indian Express, the authority directed the website to immediately discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising, promotion or facilitation of access to or sale of ammonium nitrate, as well as any other substance classified as an explosive.

In its October 28 order, a bench comprising Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra held the website liable for unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements. The CCPA said the omission of licence requirements and warnings deprived consumers of essential information before purchase, exposing them to legal and safety risks.

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“Such concealment of essential regulatory information deprives a consumer of any means of ascertaining, at the pre-purchase stage, that a restricted and hazardous product is being offered on the platform and that the same cannot lawfully be sold, purchased or possessed without the requisite licence/certification,” the order said.

The authority observed that a website publishing such product offers must clearly disclose the applicable legal requirements and whether the goods are being offered in compliance with the law.

CCPA finds ammonium nitrate listings without licence details

According to The Indian Express, the CCPA examined several e-commerce platforms to check whether hazardous chemicals and explosive substances, including ammonium nitrate, gunpowder and picric acid, were being listed or advertised online despite restrictions under the law.

During this exercise, it found that the website had listed and advertised ammonium nitrate, which the Central Government had declared an explosive under the Explosives Act.

The authority noted that the listings included product images depicting explosions but did not disclose the sellers’ Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) licence details.

It also found that the website had not complied with requirements relating to transaction traceability and had omitted necessary disclosures, cautions and regulatory notices explaining restrictions on the possession and use of the substance and the consequences of illegal possession.

Subsequently, the CCPA issued a show-cause notice to the platform.

Website says it was only an online directory

In its response, the website described itself as an intermediary and an online directory or information-listing service. It argued that it neither sold nor manufactured or stored the substance, and did not facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers.

The platform also claimed that the listings concerned fertilizer-grade ammonium nitrate used for agricultural purposes and that most of them were three to 20 years old, having been generated from publicly available information.

It maintained that sellers were required under its terms of service to represent that they possessed the necessary registrations and permissions. The company also argued that it was not responsible for collecting copies of sellers’ licences.

The CCPA referred the matter for a detailed investigation. The investigation report found that the website had hosted and facilitated the sale of ammonium nitrate without ensuring mandatory legal safeguards, thereby exposing consumers to potential legal and safety risks.

The report also noted that removing the listings later did not absolve the website of responsibility for the period during which they remained available.

Paid vendor campaigns weaken intermediary defence

During the proceedings, the website’s counsel, advocate Kavya Singh, reiterated that the company was an informational intermediary and not an e-commerce or trading platform. The counsel argued that the website had no inventory, shopping facility or payment gateway, and that transactions took place outside its platform.

The company also contended that it had no obligation to independently verify sellers’ licences unless directed by a competent authority. It said it relied on its terms of use and listing policy, which prohibited unlawful, hazardous or regulated goods, along with mandatory KYC and business-registration checks.

The counsel described the company’s paid campaigns as visibility-enhancement services, arguing that meetings with vendors and collection of their details were commercial formalities.

The CCPA, however, found that the website’s involvement went beyond that of a passive intermediary. The investigation report referred to its paid-campaign services, which involved face-to-face meetings with vendors, presentations of services and collection of essential vendor information.

The authority also rejected the website’s comparison with a telephone directory. It noted that the listings were not merely names and contact numbers but included product descriptions, photographs, prices, seller details, locations, trade descriptors and ratings, along with options such as ‘call now’, ‘get best price’ and ‘view catalogue’.

The CCPA held that these features amounted to visual publicity and representation, making the listings advertisements. It added that the website’s own KYC process demonstrated that vendor verification was possible, contrary to its argument that collecting such information was merely a commercial formality.

CCPA says platform promoted hazardous product as freely purchasable

The authority held that the website had engaged in unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements by presenting ammonium nitrate as freely purchasable while withholding material information about the licence required for its lawful acquisition and the penal consequences of illegal possession.

It also held the platform liable for facilitating the marketing of goods hazardous to life and property.

The CCPA consequently imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty and directed the website to immediately stop listing, hosting, advertising, promoting or facilitating access to or sale of ammonium nitrate and any other substance classified as an explosive.