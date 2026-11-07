A woman in Andhra Pradesh has been awarded Rs 9 lakh by the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission after it held a doctor responsible for medical negligence that led to the loss of her unborn child. According to an Indian Express report, the commission awarded the compensation for the woman’s physical pain, mental agony and the lasting emotional impact of losing a pregnancy she had hoped to carry to term.

The order, passed on October 21, also cautioned doctors and hospitals to treat expectant mothers with greater care, warning that negligence in maternity care can leave a permanent “blood mark” on the medical profession’s record.

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What the woman alleged

According to the complaint, the woman was pregnant and had been undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was first admitted from February 21 to February 23, 2024, and again on March 1, 2024. She said she spent around Rs 1.60 lakh on treatment and was expected to deliver on July 30, 2024.

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Her condition deteriorated on March 9, when she began bleeding heavily. She alleged that she miscarried at 12:30 pm that day because of the doctor’s negligence. After sending a legal notice to the doctor and receiving no response, she approached the consumer commission, Indian Express report further stated.

Doctor’s defence

The doctor’s counsel argued that this was a “precious pregnancy” because of the woman’s age, and that the doctor had advised all necessary precautions. The defence also said an ultrasound on February 22 showed that a blood clot, which had been posing a risk, had stabilised.

The counsel further claimed that the woman was unhappy with the hospital environment and chose to discharge herself, despite being advised to return for a follow-up within 48 hours. It was also alleged that, after being admitted on March 2 for a threatened miscarriage, she did not follow instructions to lie on her left side to improve blood supply and instead sat upright because she found it more comfortable.

Why the commission rejected the defence

Indian Express report added that the commission was not convinced. It observed that the doctor had not produced documents to substantiate the claims made against the patient. Simply denying the allegations “in black and white,” the bench said, was not enough.

President Gudla Tanuja and members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum held the doctor guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. They found that the treatment had proved harmful to both the woman’s health and the child in her womb.

‘A healer should never be a dealer’

In its order, the commission stressed that an expectant mother’s life involves “one body with twin lives,” and that negligence affects not only the patient but also her family and society. It said the loss of a child cannot be measured only in monetary terms, but compensation was still necessary.

“The opposite party is cautioned not to resort to unfair methodology towards expectant mothers,” the commission said, adding that the woman’s dream of motherhood had been “shattered.”

Using strong language, the bench said that “a healer should never be a dealer,” and directed the doctor to pay Rs 9 lakh as lump-sum compensation for negligence and the “unerasable image of loss of life” of the unborn child.

What it means for patients

The ruling reinforces that doctors must maintain proper records, respond to patient concerns and be able to justify their medical decisions with evidence. It also makes clear that a patient’s failure to follow advice cannot be used as a defence unless the doctor can substantiate it with documentation.

For consumer grievances, patients can contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915; in Andhra Pradesh, the consumer helpline number is 1800-11-4000.