A homestay operator in Visakhapatnam has been directed to pay Rs 66,500 to a guest who found the property unclean, unsafe and different from the ‘clean and well-maintained’ accommodation shown in its advertisements. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Visakhapatnam, held the operator liable for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and misleading advertisement.

According to The Indian Express news report, the commission ordered a refund of Rs 16,500, along with Rs 30,000 as compensation, Rs 10,000 for misleading advertisements and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. As per the complaint, the guest booked the homestay for three nights—from September 26 to 29, 2025—after seeing advertisements that projected it as attractive, clean, well-maintained and safe.

However, on reaching the property, he alleged that the reality was very different. The complaint said the homestay had broken electrical fittings and exposed wiring, creating a risk of electrocution. The plumbing was also said to be non-functional, while the linen and basic sanitation were poor. The guest said he vacated the property the next day and sought a refund.

Homestay owner’s defence

The homestay owner denied the allegations and told the commission that the property was a budget-friendly private container cottage that was clean, safe and well maintained. The owner argued that the facilities offered to guests were clearly advertised on booking platforms.

It was also stated that the complainant had booked the stay for one person but arrived with two other guests, inspected the premises and voluntarily paid the balance amount.

The owner further said the booking had become non-refundable under the cancellation policy, The Indian Express report added.

What the commission found?

After examining the evidence, the commission found that the premises was untidy, unhygienic, unsafe and poorly maintained. It also noted that the toilet was not properly maintained.

“On meticulous observation of the material brought on file by both the parties, Exs. A7 and A14 are the testaments to mention that the premises is quite untidy, unhygienic, unsafe and poorly maintained, exposed electrical wiring and fittings can be seen, the toilet was not maintained well and the flush of the commode was not working,” the order read, The Indian Express report further stated.

President Dr Gudla Tanuja and member V Krishna Murthy held that the homestay operator had “miserably failed” to establish its contention.

Why the operator was held liable

The commission said the homestay was liable not only for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under Sections 2(11) and 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, but also for misleading advertisement under Section 2(28).

“The opposite party has miserably failed to establish their contention. Therefore, the complaint is deserved to be allowed in part and the opposite party is liable not only for the deficiency of service and unfair trade practice under Section-2(11) and 2(47) respectively but also under Section-2(28) for misleading advertisement,” the order read, The Indian Express report added.

What it means for homestay operators and how consumers can seek help

The order makes clear that homestay operators cannot rely only on attractive photographs or advertising claims. If the actual condition of the property does not match what is promised—particularly on hygiene, safety and basic facilities—it can amount to misleading advertisement and deficiency in service.

The ruling is also a reminder that cancellation policies do not automatically protect operators when the service itself is found to be deficient. Consumers facing similar issues can approach their state consumer commission or contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. In Andhra Pradesh, the consumer helpline number is 1800-11-4000.