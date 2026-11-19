A Delhi consumer commission directed an insurance company to pay Rs 1.71 lakh to a man whose gold jewellery worth Rs 1.51 lakh was allegedly stolen while he was travelling in the Delhi Metro at Rajiv Chowk station. According to an Indian Express report, the commission held that the insurer wrongly rejected his claim on technical grounds and failed to substantiate its allegations that the purchase bills were fake.

The total amount includes Rs 1.51 lakh towards the insured value of the stolen jewellery and Rs 20,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses. The commission found the insurer guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The complainant had been renewing a householders’ insurance policy with the insurance company since 2006. The policy covered household items, including gold jewellery, under its all-risks section.

On November 3, 2015, the man alleged that gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.51 lakh was stolen from his pocket while he was travelling in the Delhi Metro at Rajiv Chowk station.

Advertisement

He approached the police the next day to report the theft. According to his complaint, officials at Raja Garden Metro Station refused to register a complaint and asked him to approach the Yamuna Bank Metro Station instead.

He registered a complaint at the Yamuna Bank police station on November 5. Later, with the intervention of the station house officer (SHO), he managed to get an FIR registered at the Raja Garden Metro Station police station.

The man then filed an insurance claim and submitted the jewellery purchase bills, police complaint, FIR and other required documents. Despite this, the insurer rejected his claim.

Why the insurer rejected it

The insurance company said it appointed a surveyor immediately after receiving the claim application. The surveyor submitted his report on June 6, 2017.

According to the insurer, the surveyor described the claim as fabricated and not genuine. It argued that it was implausible for a person to keep all the gold jewellery in a gents’ wallet while travelling.

The insurer also alleged that the purchase bills submitted by the complainant were not genuine. It said verification with the jewellers did not support their authenticity.

The company further argued that the complaint should be dismissed with heavy costs, claiming it had no cause of action and amounted to misuse of the legal process.

What the commission found

The commission, headed by President Sonica Mehrotra and members Richa Jindal and Anil Kumar, found that the insurer’s allegations were not supported by evidence.

It noted that the surveyor had claimed the jewellery purchase bills were fake but had provided no proof to establish that allegation. The commission said the surveyor’s role was doubtful, particularly because he denied the claim on the ground of delay in reporting the theft to the police.

“The role of the surveyor was doubtful in denying the claim of the complainant on the ground of delay in intimation to the Police, as he was supposed to verify the claim of the complainant that he did try to lodge the FIR but was made to wander here and there by the Police Stations,” the order said as quoted by The Indian Express report.

The commission observed that when the complainant sought payment of a genuine claim, the insurer raised several objections through a repudiation letter to deny it.

It held that the claim should not have been rejected on technicalities. “The claim of the complainant should not have been repudiated but on genuine grounds,” the commission said.

ALSO READ Rohtak resident wins Rs 58,400 after 10 kg desi ghee laddus reached Canada 16 days late

Compensation ordered

The commission allowed the complaint and directed the insurance company to reimburse the complainant Rs 1.51 lakh for the loss of his insured gold jewellery. It also directed the insurer to pay Rs 20,000 towards compensation for the harassment and mental agony suffered by the man, as well as litigation expenses.

Thus, the total amount the insurer has been ordered to pay is Rs 1.71 lakh.

What the ruling means

The ruling underlines that an insurance company cannot reject a claim merely by alleging that documents are fake without producing evidence to support that claim. When a policyholder submits purchase bills, an FIR and other relevant documents, the insurer has a duty to verify them properly.

The commission noted that when a complainant submits proper bills and documents for stolen articles while seeking indemnification, the insurer must get them verified instead of merely collecting premiums from the customer over the years.

Consumers facing similar insurance claim disputes can contact their state consumer helpline. In Delhi, the helpline number is 011-23379146. They may also call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

The case shows that insurers must assess claims fairly and provide credible reasons before rejecting them. Unsupported allegations, procedural objections and delayed police reporting cannot, by themselves, justify denial of a legitimate insurance claim.