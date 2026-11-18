A 63-year-old retired government employee who could not move into his newly constructed house because of alleged construction defects has won Rs 2.10 lakh from the builder after approaching a consumer commission in Telangana, The Indian Express reported.

The commission found deficiencies in the construction, including poorly fitted doors and windows, gaps between frames and shutters, and woodwork that required replacement. It also noted that an inspection by a licensed engineer had found that the house was built using materials of only medium quality.

According to The Indian Express, the District Consumer Commission directed the builder to pay Rs 2 lakh towards repairs and deficiencies in the construction, along with Rs 10,000 as costs.

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President G Nagaraju and member V Janardhan Reddy, in their October 30 order, observed that the complainant had been unable to occupy the house because of defects in the builder’s work.

“There is deficiency of service on the part of the opposite party (builder); the complainant has not been able to occupy the building as there are defects and deficiencies of the opposite party’s work,” IE quoted the commission as saying.

Retired employee pays Rs 25.78 lakh for construction

According to The Indian Express, the complainant had engaged the builder to construct the first and second floors of his house. He alleged that the quality of work was unsatisfactory and several portions of the construction remained incomplete.

The complainant initially asked the builder to undertake the construction of pillars and the slab for the first floor, with payments to be made in two instalments after the respective stages of work were completed.

After finishing the first-floor slab, the builder offered a concession of Rs 50,000 to undertake similar construction on the second floor, citing the availability of construction equipment at the site.

The complainant accepted the offer, and work on the second-floor pillars began in November 2023. He claimed to have paid the builder Rs 25.78 lakh on different dates.

However, he was dissatisfied with the work and alleged that several construction activities remained incomplete. He said he sent letters asking the builder to finish the pending work and rectify the defects but was not satisfied with the response.

The complainant subsequently approached the consumer commission alleging deficiency in service. He was represented by advocate D Prem Sagar.

Builder blames changes in measurements and design

The builder, represented by advocate Lade Ramesh, denied the allegations and argued that the complainant had repeatedly changed the agreed dimensions and measurements during construction.

According to the builder, the customer had asked for completed portions to be dismantled and modified, including changes involving the tiles. The builder also contended that the arrangement was based on an oral agreement, as the property stood in the name of the complainant’s wife and did not have valid construction permission.

The commission noted that the complainant was no longer interested in allowing the same builder to complete the remaining work. It also recorded that the complainant acknowledged that additional expenditure would be required to make the house ready for occupation.

There was no written construction agreement specifying the scope of work or the timeline for completion.

The commission observed that since the complainant was unwilling to get the remaining work completed by the builder, the question of directing further payment to the builder did not arise.

Inspection finds defects in doors, windows and woodwork

The commission examined the report prepared by a licensed engineer, the advocate commissioner’s inspection report and photographs of the construction.

These records indicated that the woodwork was unsatisfactory and that the door and window frames, along with their shutters, required replacement.

The bench also noted that the builder had admitted during the proceedings that gaps existed between the window frames and door shutters.

Taking these findings into account, the commission concluded that the construction suffered from deficiencies and that the complainant had not been able to occupy the property because of the defects.

It held the builder liable for deficiency in service and directed him to pay Rs 2 lakh towards the cost of repairing the doors, windows and shutters, as well as addressing the use of minimum-quality construction materials.

An additional Rs 10,000 was awarded towards costs, taking the total amount payable to Rs 2.10 lakh.

Takeaway

It is important to document construction specifications, payment schedules and completion timelines when engaging a builder. Homeowners should retain payment receipts, written instructions, correspondence about pending work and photographs of defects. An independent engineer’s inspection report can also help establish construction deficiencies when a dispute arises.