The Maharashtra State Consumer Commission directed the builder to refund Rs 1.95 crore to two homebuyers who booked a luxury apartment in Dadar East in 2014 but did not receive possession. With Rs 1 lakh awarded for mental agony and harassment and Rs 50,000 for litigation costs, the total monetary relief comes to Rs 1.96 crore.

According to The Indian Express news report, a bench of Presiding Member Poonam V Maharshi and Member Nisha Amol Chavhan held that a developer cannot retain a buyer’s money while failing to hand over possession within a reasonable time. The commission described the retention of the buyers’ funds without delivery as a “continuing wrong.”

“Retention of the complainants’ hard-earned money without delivery of possession constitutes a continuing wrong. Hence, the complaint filed within two years of the culmination of prior bona fide legal proceedings and continuing demands is well within limitation,” the November 3 order said.

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The commission also held that delayed possession and the builder’s conduct amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. It said that when a developer stalls a project while holding substantial public funds, the buyer is entitled to seek a refund with appropriate interest and compensation.

What the buyers paid

The complainants, two residents of Jamshedpur, booked flat in a housing project at Dadar (East), Mumbai. The apartment measured 1,941 sq ft and came with two car-parking spaces; its agreed total consideration was Rs 9.94 crore.

In August 2014, the buyers paid an initial booking amount of Rs 25 lakh. An allotment letter was subsequently issued under a 30:70 payment plan, under which 30 per cent was payable during construction and the remaining 70 per cent was linked to possession.

Indian Express report added that the buyers said they eventually paid more than Rs 1.95 crore towards the apartment. The commission found that they were justified in seeking a refund of the deposited amount, along with interest and compensation for the hardship caused by the delay.

Delay and payment dispute

According to the buyers, construction was delayed by more than a year despite their timely payments and compliance with the initial milestones. They said they then sought a revision of the payment schedule to a construction-linked plan, under which payments would be tied to visible progress at the site.

However, instead of issuing a revised schedule, the developers allegedly continued raising demands under the original payment plan. In September 2016, the buyers received a pre-termination letter warning of cancellation and forfeiture of their payments.

Facing continued demands and what they described as inadequate progress, the complainants cancelled their booking in October 2016 and sought a full refund of Rs 1.94 crore. They alleged that, rather than processing the refund, the developer continued issuing demands and adopted an adversarial approach.

Builder’s defence

The developers argued that the dispute arose from payment defaults by the buyers and breach of the agreed payment terms, rather than any deficiency in construction quality or service. They relied on the booking application form and allotment letter, under which a buyer’s default could allow the developer to cancel the allotment and forfeit 19 per cent of the consideration value or the amount paid, whichever was lower.

The commission rejected the attempt to rely on such standard forfeiture clauses as a complete answer. It noted that Supreme Court precedents establish that such clauses cannot override the equitable jurisdiction of consumer courts, particularly where a developer has retained a buyer’s money without delivering the home.

Why the case was still valid

The developers also raised a limitation objection, arguing that the complaint had been filed too late. The commission rejected this plea, observing that the developer had issued a fresh demand letter in January 2022, which acknowledged the continuing nature of the transaction and created a continuing cause of action.

The buyers had earlier initiated criminal proceedings in Jamshedpur. The Jharkhand High Court quashed those proceedings in 2021, and the Supreme Court dismissed a related plea in 2022, while leaving the buyers’ civil remedies for recovery of money open.

The consumer complaint was therefore filed within two years of the culmination of those earlier bona fide legal proceedings and the developers’ continuing demands. The commission held that the claim was within the permissible limitation period.

Relief ordered

The commission directed builders to refund the principal amount of Rs 1.95 crore jointly and severally. It also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony, harassment and deficiency in service, along with Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

Relief Amount Refund of amount deposited by buyers Rs 1.95 crore Compensation for mental agony, harassment and deficiency in service Rs 1 lakh Litigation costs Rs 50,000 Total relief Rs 1.96 crore

The order underscores that developers cannot use standard forfeiture clauses or arbitration provisions to indefinitely retain homebuyers’ money. The commission’s view was that delayed possession constitutes a continuing wrong and gives consumers a statutory right to seek a full refund with interest.

The ruling is important for homebuyers caught in prolonged construction delays, especially where developers continue to demand instalments under an old payment schedule despite missing deadlines. It reinforces that consumer forums can look beyond contractual forfeiture clauses when a builder’s conduct results in unjust enrichment.

Homebuyers facing similar issues can approach their state consumer commission or seek assistance through the Maharashtra consumer helpline at 1800-22-2262 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.