A Delhi hospital has been directed to pay Rs 15.5 lakh to a patient after the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found it guilty of deficiency in service for failing to arrange an adequately equipped ambulance and medical personnel during his transfer to another hospital while he was critically ill, The Indian Express reported.

The commission, however, did not find medical negligence in the treatment administered to the patient. It observed that the medical experts consulted in the case had found that he was managed according to standard medical protocols and that the complication he developed was a known risk of the treatment used to dissolve blood clots.

The bench, comprising president Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Pinki, passed the order on November 6. It directed the hospital to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation for the mental agony and distress suffered by the patient, along with Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, the complaint was filed on behalf of a man who continues to suffer from vocal loss, memory loss, reduced mental ability and difficulty understanding, reading and writing. His right side has also become weak, leaving him unable to earn a living or perform daily activities independently.

In its order, the commission observed that hospitals have a responsibility to safeguard human life and that the financial consideration charged by them must be accompanied by accountability, diligence and responsibility.

It also said that basic emergency facilities, including an appropriately equipped ambulance and qualified medical personnel for patient transfers, could not be treated as optional services.

Blood clot blocks artificial heart valve

The complaint stated that the man was suffering from rheumatic heart disease (RHD) and had a narrowed heart valve. He had undergone double valve replacement surgery, along with a stroke-prevention procedure, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 25, 2008, and continued to undergo regular follow-ups there.

On November 13, 2013, he reportedly developed acute breathing difficulty and was rushed to the hospital. Medical investigations revealed that a blood clot had blocked the replaced artificial heart valve, forcing his heart to pump dangerously hard to circulate blood.

Following medical advice, he was admitted to the hospital. His family alleged that they were initially reassured that his condition would improve within two to three days.

The complaint further alleged that the family was told that the patient would receive an injection, but later learnt from medical records that it was an STK injection, a medicine used to dissolve blood clots. The family claimed that the doctor had not adequately explained the treatment’s risks.

The patient’s brother was initially informed that he was safe and could be discharged the following day. However, the next day, the family noticed that the patient’s right side had become semi-paralytic. They were subsequently told that the clot had travelled to his brain and that he needed to be shifted to the hospital’s Noida branch.

Family alleges no ambulance or doctor was provided

The family alleged that after completing the discharge formalities, the hospital did not provide an ambulance or a doctor to accompany the critically ill patient during the transfer.

They had to arrange an ambulance themselves to take him to another hospital. According to the complaint, doctors there told the family that timely intervention after the complications could have prevented the damage.

The patient was subsequently taken to different hospitals, but his condition did not improve. He was eventually discharged in a stable condition, although he continued to have speech difficulties and was unable to read or write.

The family said he had not recovered and remained dependent on them for his daily needs. They approached the consumer commission alleging deficiency in service and medical negligence.

Hospital denies negligence

The hospital, represented by advocate Sachin Gupta, denied the allegations. It argued that the complainant had not produced an expert opinion establishing medical negligence, while the hospital had relied on opinions from three independent experts who found no negligence in the treatment.

The hospital also submitted that the possible complications had been explained to the patient and his family and that written high-risk consent had been obtained. It maintained that the patient had been discharged without delay.

Commission finds failure to arrange ambulance

The state commission noted that the expert opinions obtained from the Delhi Medical Council and GB Pant Hospital supported the hospital’s medical management of the patient. It found that the patient had developed a recognised complication associated with treatment used to dissolve dangerous blood clots and that medical negligence in the treatment itself was not established.

However, the commission separately examined the hospital’s failure to arrange transportation for the critically ill patient.

It observed that a properly equipped ambulance was an indispensable part of emergency medical care, particularly when a patient was in a vulnerable condition and required immediate medical attention.

The commission said the absence of appropriate transportation arrangements resulted in the wastage of precious time. It also noted that the hospital had not adequately addressed the allegation that it failed to provide an ambulance and accompanying medical personnel.

The bench held that not arranging an ambulance amounted to a failure to meet the basic standards of reasonable care and medical responsibility expected of a hospital.

It consequently held the hospital guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs. The litigation had continued for more than 10 years.

Takeaway

The ruling draws a distinction between medical negligence in treatment and deficiency in other essential hospital services. Even where the medical treatment is found to be in accordance with standard protocols, a hospital may still be held responsible if it fails to provide basic emergency support.

Families arranging the transfer of critically ill patients should seek clarity on ambulance arrangements, the medical equipment required during transit and whether qualified personnel will accompany the patient. They should also retain discharge records, transfer documents and communications with the hospital.