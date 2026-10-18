A Delhi consumer commission directed interior designers to pay a Gurugram couple Rs 80,000 after finding deficiencies in their renovation project, including poor supervision and furniture that was not delivered in usable condition. According to an Indian Express report, the commission awarded Rs 50,000 as compensation for deficient services and Rs 30,000 towards litigation costs.

The order, however, draws an important line as the designers were not held responsible for the renovation delay itself because the couple had hired separate contractors for civil, electrical and plumbing work. Their fault, the commission found, was failing to warn the couple that the promised 45-day deadline was slipping.

Deadline tied to lease and furniture complaints

The case dates back to September 2014, when the man and his wife hired interior designers to renovate their Gurugram apartment. The couple told the designers that the work had to be completed by November 1, 2014, because the lease on their rented home was due to expire.

Civil work began on September 15, 2014. According to the complaint, the designers agreed to finish the project within 45 days. The couple paid Rs 1,55,440 towards design and supervision services against an agreed fee of Rs 2,47,500. They also paid Rs 1.8 lakh as an advance for furniture and Rs 45,000 to a carpenter arranged through the designers.

The couple later alleged that the apartment was not ready on time. After vacating their rented accommodation, they said they had to stay in a hotel while the renovation remained incomplete.

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Beyond the delay, the couple complained about the quality of furniture supplied for the apartment. They said beds, a dining table, sofas and chairs had several defects. Their allegations included missing components, crooked table legs, poor finishing and loose upholstery. They also claimed that some designs were changed without their consent.

The Indian Express report added that the couple further alleged that the overall project cost increased and that defective work required additional expenditure. However, the commission found that some of these claims lacked adequate documentary support.

What the designers said

The interior designers denied negligence. They argued that their responsibility was limited to design, coordination and supervision, while the couple had independently appointed contractors for civil, electrical and plumbing work.

They maintained that the delay was caused by those contractors and by changes made by the couple during the project. They also said the furniture defects had been corrected and alleged that the couple had not paid outstanding professional fees, IE reported.

Commission finds partial fault

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South-West, examined emails, affidavits and other documents submitted by both sides. It noted that the designers were aware of the couple’s deadline, relying on a September 4, 2014 email in which they wrote, “since we are looking at a 45 day timeline we would like that this process of designing begins at the earliest”, the report added.

But the commission did not blame them for every problem. It held that delays caused by contractors directly hired by the couple could not automatically be attributed to the designers.

The real deficiency, according to the commission, was the designers’ failure to inform the couple that the 45-day timeline could no longer be met because the contractors were falling behind.

“To this extent, we feel that the OPs (opposite parties: interior designers) are deficient in service in not informing the complainants that the 45-day timeline could not be met in light of delay in work by their hired contractors, but they cannot be held liable for the delay itself due to which the complainants had to stay in a hotel and incurred expenses,” IE report quoted the commission as saying.

On the furniture issue, the commission found stronger evidence against the designers. It noted their admission that defects in the dining table and other items had been corrected.

That admission, the commission held, supported the conclusion that the furniture had not been supplied in usable condition despite payment. This formed part of the basis for awarding compensation for deficient service.

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The final order

The order requires compliance within three months of the designers receiving a copy. If they fail to pay the Rs 50,000 compensation within that period, it will attract interest at 9 per cent per annum from October 15, 2015—the date the complaint was admitted—until it is realised.

The commission, headed by President Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur, partly allowed the couple’s complaint on October 6. It directed the designers to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 30,000 towards litigation costs, the Indian Express report further stated.

The case shows why renovation agreements should clearly record the deadline, scope of work, payment terms and who is responsible for supervision. The commission’s ruling suggests that a designer may not be liable for a contractor’s delay, but can still be held accountable for failing to flag it in time.

Homeowners should also preserve invoices, emails and photographs of defects. Such records can make the difference between an unsupported allegation and a compensation claim that a consumer commission accepts. For consumer grievances, Delhi residents can contact the state consumer helpline at 1800-11-4000, while the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915.