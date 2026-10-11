A family that travelled to Kerala’s Munnar hill station only to find its confirmed hotel reservation cancelled has been awarded Rs 40,000 by a consumer commission. It also held the hotel and an online booking platform liable for deficiency in service.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Thrissur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed that refunding the booking amount does not erase the inconvenience and mental agony caused when a hotel fails to honour a confirmed reservation, particularly after guests reached their destination.

In its September 30 order, commission president C T Sabu and member Ram Mohan R directed the hotel to pay Rs 25,000 in compensation and the booking platform to pay Rs 5,000. Both were also ordered to jointly and severally pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Family denied accommodation despite confirmed booking

The Indian Express reported that the man booked two rooms through an online travel platform on October 2, 2016, for a stay in Munnar from October 9 to October 10. He paid Rs 15,553 for each room, and both reservations were confirmed.

The man said he and his family began their journey in the early hours of October 9. However, when they reached the hotel, they were denied accommodation because the booking had been cancelled.

He alleged that no satisfactory explanation was provided at the time. The family faced considerable inconvenience and hardship in the unfamiliar surroundings and was ultimately compelled to return home without staying at the hotel.

Although the booking amount was subsequently refunded, the man said the refund did not compensate the family for the distress and inconvenience caused. He approached the consumer commission seeking compensation and litigation costs.

Hotel cites electrical problems

The hotel acknowledged that the man had made the reservations through the online platform but disputed his account of arriving at the property on the relevant date.

Its counsel argued that the booking had been cancelled due to electrical problems that occurred the previous night. The hotel maintained that it had informed the booking platform about the cancellation in advance and subsequently refunded the amount paid.

The online booking platform argued that the cancellation had been initiated by the hotel and that it had learnt about the issue through the customer.

The platform also told the commission that it had offered to help arrange alternative accommodation costing up to Rs 20,000 per room, with an assurance that the price difference would be refunded. It said a voucher worth Rs 3,000 had also been offered, but the customer declined these options and preferred a refund.

Commission says guests cannot be expected to find rooms themselves

The commission held that a confirmed reservation creates an obligation to provide the promised accommodation. It found that the hotel had failed to establish satisfactory proof that the cancellation was communicated in time.

It observed that customers who travel to an unfamiliar destination on the strength of a confirmed booking cannot reasonably be expected to search independently for suitable accommodation upon arrival.

The commission also rejected the argument that the subsequent refund was sufficient to resolve the matter.

“The subsequent refund of the booking amount also does not, by itself, wipe out the deficiency already committed,” the commission observed, noting that returning the money does not necessarily compensate consumers for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony caused by the failure to honour a reservation.

It held the hotel liable for failing to provide the confirmed accommodation and also found deficiency in service on the part of the booking platform.

Hotel, booking platform ordered to pay Rs 40,000

The commission directed the hotel to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony suffered by the family. The online booking platform was ordered to pay an additional Rs 5,000 for its deficiency in service.

Both parties were also directed to jointly and severally pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total relief to Rs 40,000.

Takeaway

Consumers should retain booking confirmations, payment receipts, cancellation messages and communications with the hotel or booking platform. Evidence showing when a cancellation was communicated and what alternative arrangements were offered may be important when pursuing a complaint.