A Delhi consumer commission has directed a car manufacturer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation and a dealership to pay Rs 15,000 after a newly purchased car continued to make an abnormal knocking sound despite repeated complaints and inspections, The Indian Express reported.

The South Delhi II District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the failure to resolve the recurring problem amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. According to The Indian Express, the commission passed the order on October 9, observing that the manufacturer had failed to rectify the noise while the dealership had provided unsatisfactory service.

President Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia directed the manufacturer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for its failure to resolve the persistent knocking sound. The dealership was ordered to pay an additional Rs 15,000 for selling a car with an unresolved problem and failing to provide satisfactory service.

Knocking sound developed after car covered 1,408 km

According to IE, the man purchased a new car in April 2019 for Rs 8.26 lakh. The vehicle reportedly developed an abnormal knocking sound while shifting gears after it had covered approximately 1,408 km.

The complainant said he reported the issue during the car’s first service, but the problem remained unresolved. In October 2019, he lodged an online complaint with the manufacturer’s customer support team and subsequently sent several emails seeking a solution.

The manufacturer’s experts inspected the vehicle at the complainant’s residence on two occasions. However, the knocking sound allegedly continued despite these inspections.

The complainant said the manufacturer denied that the vehicle had a manufacturing defect and attributed the noise to his driving habits.

He also submitted an email from the manufacturer acknowledging the presence of the knocking sound but describing it as normal. Dissatisfied with the response, he approached the consumer commission seeking a refund of the entire purchase price, interest and Rs 20 lakh in compensation.

Manufacturer, dealership fail to contest complaint

The commission noted that both the manufacturer and the dealership failed to appear before it despite receiving notice. Consequently, the complaint remained unchallenged.

The commission observed that the absence of a response from the opposite parties meant that the complainant’s allegations remained unrebutted and were deemed true and correct for the purpose of the proceedings.

It also took note of the fact that the manufacturer’s experts had inspected the vehicle twice but the reported knocking sound had not been rectified.

Holding that the persistent problem had not been resolved despite repeated efforts, the commission directed the manufacturer to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation.

The dealership was separately ordered to pay Rs 15,000 for providing unsatisfactory service and selling a vehicle with a recurring problem that remained unresolved.

What the consumer commission ordered

The commission’s order provides for a total compensation of Rs 1.65 lakh:

Rs 1.5 lakh from the manufacturer for failing to rectify the persistent knocking sound.

Rs 15,000 from the dealership for unsatisfactory service and selling a car with an unresolved problem.

The commission did not grant the complainant’s request for a full refund of the Rs 8.26 lakh purchase price in the relief described in the order.

Takeaway

If a defect persists despite repeated inspections, consumers can use these records to support a complaint before the appropriate consumer commission. A manufacturer’s or dealer’s response to a complaint, along with evidence of repair attempts, may be relevant when the commission assesses whether the service provided was adequate.