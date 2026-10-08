A traveller from Punjab‘s Amritsar has been granted Rs 1.06 lakh by a consumer court after his August 2020 flight to Frankfurt was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic and a long dispute followed over getting his money back, according to The Indian Express news report.

The Amritsar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the airline to pay the remaining balance plus compensation and litigation costs, taking the total relief to about Rs 1.06 lakh, after the airline had already paid Rs 1 lakh toward the refund.

The passenger booked a refundable ticket for Amritsar–Frankfurt on August 15, 2020, paying around Rs 1.01 lakh through an online travel platform via a travel agent. Later, he discovered the airline had stopped operating flights on that route and issued an advisory cancelling his flight, without giving a specific reason.

When he approached the airline for a refund, he alleged his requests were ignored. The order noted, summarising his complaint: “He emphasised that the said air ticket was on a refundable basis but it allegedly failed to hear him and gave a deaf ear to his genuine requests.”

Frustrated, he filed a case in the consumer commission, accusing the airline of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and stating the ordeal caused him mental agony and harassment.

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What the consumer court found

A three-member bench—President Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra and members Mandeep Kaur and Lakhwinder Pal Gill—heard the case. By the time the matter was decided, the airline had already transferred Rs 1 lakh to the passenger.

The September 14 order recorded this payment and adjusted it against the final relief. The commission then directed the airline to pay:

Rs 1,234 (to cover the balance of the ticket amount)

Rs 4,000 as compensation for harassment and inconvenience

Rs 1,000 towards litigation costs

Put together with the Rs 1 lakh already paid, this worked out to about Rs 1.06 lakh in total relief for the passenger.

Airline’s defence: Refund was processed via the agent

The airline, represented by an advocate, argued that the ticket actually cost Rs 84,275, not Rs 1,01,234 as claimed by the passenger. It said the flight was cancelled due to Covid-related disruptions, and the passenger was first offered a credit shell, which he refused, insisting instead on a cash refund.

Crucially, the airline claimed it had already refunded the full Rs 84,275 to the booking platform on February 12, 2022, before the consumer complaint was filed. According to the airline, the money was credited to the travel agent’s account, and any delay in passing it on to the passenger was not its fault.

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Booking platform’s stand: We are just a facilitator

The online travel platform argued that it only facilitates bookings and that once a ticket is confirmed, its role ends, The Indian Express report added. It said the information shown on its website about flights and services is provided by the airline, not created by the platform.

On the refund issue, the platform admitted there was a technical error that prevented the cancellation request from being updated properly in its system, and that this problem was not communicated to the passenger. Still, it maintained it could not be held responsible for the airline’s services and asked the commission to dismiss the complaint against it.

Why this ruling matters for flyers and what passengers can do in similar situations?

The case highlights a basic principle that if an airline cancels a flight, especially one that was sold as refundable, the passenger should not be left chasing money for months or years. Even if the airline says it has refunded the agent, the consumer should not bear the burden of a broken refund chain between airline, platform and agent.

The commission’s order sends a clear message that refunds must actually reach the passenger, and long delays or internal disputes over “who should pay whom” do not excuse airlines and intermediaries from their responsibility to the consumer.

For people facing similar problems—cancelled flights, missing refunds, or endless back-and-forth between airline and travel site—the ruling points to a practical route:

Contact the airline and booking platform in writing, keeping all emails, chats and transaction IDs.

If refunds are delayed or denied, approach the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.

In Punjab, consumers can also call the state helpline at 1800–425–1082 for guidance on filing a complaint.

If needed, file a case in the appropriate consumer commission (district, state or national, depending on the amount involved).