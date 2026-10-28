A Hyderabad consumer commission ordered a real estate developer to pay a plot buyer Rs 1 lakh in compensation after finding that it failed to register his property for years despite receiving the sale amount. The developer must also register the revised 294-square-yard plot in the buyer’s name and pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

According to The Indian Express news report, the order was passed on September 29 by the commission’s President M Ramgopal Reddy and members J Shyamala and D Sreedevi. The buyer, a 42-year-old man, paid Rs 25.90 lakh in 2021 for a 259-square-yard plot, but the sale deed was not executed even after the layout received approval and the plot area was revised.

“We direct opposite parties to execute and register the final sale deed for the revised HMDA-approved plot corresponding to the original plot, measuring 294 square yards, in favour of the complainant, along with Rs 1 lakh towards compensation and Rs 10,000 towards the cost of the complaint,” the commission said.

Buyer paid Rs 25.90 lakh in 2021

According to the complaint, the man wanted to buy a residential plot for personal use. In early 2021, the developer’s advertisements, brochures and assurances made by its authorised representatives persuaded him.

Between March and August 2021, he paid Rs 25.90 lakh for a 259-square-yard plot, partly through cheques and partly in cash. In April 2021, the developer executed an agreement of sale at Hyderabad and allotted him a specific plot.

The buyer said the company assured him that the sale deed would be registered immediately after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) granted layout approval. Instead, he alleged, the developer delayed the registration for an unreasonably long period.

Approval came only in 2023

The Indian Express report added that the man later learnt the developer had not obtained HMDA permission until 2023. During 2023-24, the company reportedly told him that approval had been received, but the layout had been modified, leading to changes in plot numbers and plot sizes.

Even after that, the developer allegedly did not register the property. Instead, it demanded an additional Rs 3.50 lakh, saying the amount was needed for the difference in plot area, approval-related charges and registration processing.

The buyer claimed that he paid the additional amount in 2024 under compulsion, only to protect his original investment. Despite that payment, the developer allegedly continued to delay and refuse to execute and register the sale deed.

Developer did not contest the case

The consumer commission noted that the developer received notice of the complaint but did not appear or contest the case. Because of this, the buyer’s evidence and documents were left unchallenged.

The commission held that the developer’s failure to register the sale deed amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. It directed the developers to jointly and severally execute and register the final sale deed for the revised HMDA-approved plot corresponding to the original allotment.

What the order means

The ruling makes clear that a developer cannot indefinitely postpone registration after accepting the sale consideration. Once the layout approval and revised plot details are available, the buyer is entitled to have the corresponding plot registered in his name.

The commission’s directions require the developer to:

Execute and register the final sale deed for the revised 294-square-yard HMDA-approved plot

Pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for deficiency in service

Pay Rs 10,000 as the cost of the complaint

Consumers facing similar issues in Telangana can contact the state consumer helpline at 0771-2582902, while the National Consumer Helpline can be reached at 1915.