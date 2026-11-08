A nurse in Kerala has been awarded Rs 2.70 lakh by the Wayanad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after a builder allegedly failed to supervise her house construction, forcing her to arrange workers, materials and additional payments herself.

According to The Indian Express news report, the commission held the builder responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, ordering Rs 2.50 lakh as compensation and Rs 20,000 towards litigation costs.

The order was passed on October 12, 2026, by Commission President Bindu R and members Beena M and AS Subhagan.

A home built without supervision

The complainant had entered into an agreement with the builder in November 2023 to construct a house within eight to 10 months and hand over the keys. She said she paid a total of Rs 6.91 lakh into the builder’s designated account, but the work did not progress as promised.

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According to her complaint, the builder did little beyond laying the foundation stone. She alleged that none of the builder’s supervisors visited the site, leaving workers to proceed without instructions while she arranged construction materials herself.

“She spent money for the carpenter, for wiring work and for the tile work of the building,” the commission noted, adding that the builder’s conduct caused her mental agony and amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.

Extra payments despite the agreement

The nurse alleged that the builder repeatedly asked her to pay separately for electrical work, tiling and other construction activities, even though these were supposed to be covered under the agreement. She said she spent Rs 1.26 lakh from her own pocket on electrical work and tiles.

She further claimed that the builder assured her that any additional amounts she spent would be adjusted against the total construction cost. But instead of completing the work, the builder allegedly continued demanding more payments contrary to the agreement.

The Indian Express report added that the woman said she was living with her parents and children in a dilapidated house and had begun construction using her limited salary as a nurse. She alleged that the builder took advantage of her circumstances and failed to honour the contract.

Builder absent from the case

The commission found that the builder did not appear to contest the complaint, even after an advocate notice was issued to the complainant. It also noted that the builder did not visit the construction site despite her requests.

The commission observed that after construction had begun, the woman contacted the builder’s manager, who directed her to continue the work and said the expenses could be deducted from the total amount charged by the builder.

Compensation for loss and hardship

Finding the builder liable, the commission directed him to pay Rs 2.50 lakh towards compensation for the financial loss and hardship suffered by the complainant. It also ordered Rs 20,000 as the cost of proceedings, to be paid within 30 days.

The ruling makes clear that a builder cannot escape responsibility for agreed construction work by leaving the homeowner to arrange labour, materials and supervision. Where a builder accepts payment but fails to perform contractual obligations, the consumer commission can treat it as deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Consumers facing similar construction disputes can contact the Kerala consumer helpline at 1800-425-1550 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. Complaints involving goods or services valued up to Rs 50 lakh fall within the jurisdiction of a District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.