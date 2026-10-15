A Gurgaon district consumer commission ordered a hotel to pay Rs 3.20 lakh to a man who alleged that bouncers were deployed and the wedding venue lights were switched off to pressure him into paying more than the agreed amount during his son’s wedding.

According to The Indian Express news report, the commission directed the hotel to refund around Rs 2.79 lakh, which the complainant said was excess billing, along with 9 per cent annual interest from May 28, 2025, the date he filed the complaint. It also ordered Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 11,000 towards litigation costs.

The complainant said he had pre-booked the hotel in Vrindavan on December 21, 2024, for his son’s two-day wedding ceremony, scheduled for March 4 and 5, 2025. According to the complaint, the hotel initially gave a rough estimate of Rs 10.20 lakh for 150 guests. This was later revised to Rs 11.15 lakh for the same number of guests.

The man said that in subsequent meetings with the hotel, he informed the management that some guests would not attend and that the final count had come down to 120. He asked the hotel to revise the estimate accordingly.

He further claimed that the hotel assured him the final bill would be calculated based on the reduced guest count and the actual quantity of food and services used.

Alleged coercion during wedding rituals

The complainant alleged that when the ‘Baarat’ and ‘Ghudchadhi’ rituals were about to begin, the hotel did not calculate the bill according to the reduced number of guests and reduced food items. Instead, he claimed, the hotel pressured him to pay Rs 12.48 lakh by deploying bouncers and switching off the lights at the wedding lawn.

According to the man, he paid the amount to avoid disruption and protect his family’s “prestige” during the wedding.

He calculated that he had been overcharged by Rs 2.79 lakh. After the wedding, he said, he repeatedly sought a revised bill and refund through legal notices, WhatsApp messages and postal letters, but the hotel did not respond, The Indian Express report added.

Commission’s findings

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Gurgaon, comprising President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur, passed the order on September 17, 2026. Since the hotel did not file any defence in the case, the commission decided the complaint ex parte.

“The hotel is hereby held guilty of providing deficiency in service to the complainant (the man). As such, the present complaint preferred by the complainant is hereby allowed. Accordingly, the hotel is hereby directed to refund the subject excess overpaid amount of Rs 2.79 lakh to the complainant along with interest @ 9% per annum from the date of filing the present complaint, i.e. May 28, 2025, till the realisation,” the order read.

Penalty and compliance

Apart from the refund and interest, the commission ordered the hotel to pay Rs 30,000 for the mental harassment caused to the complainant and Rs 11,000 as litigation expenses. The commission also warned that if the hotel failed to comply with the order, the complainant could initiate further legal proceedings, which could result in imprisonment or a fine.

The ruling underlines that hotels and wedding venues must bill customers transparently and honour commitments made before an event. It also makes clear that consumers cannot be pressured into paying disputed amounts during important family functions.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals can contact the Haryana consumer helpline at 1800-180-2087 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.