A man whose smartphone allegedly exploded in his trouser pocket during a scooter ride, leaving him with burn injuries and requiring hospitalisation and plastic surgery, has won a consumer dispute against the phone’s brand owner and manufacturer, The Indian Express reported. A Dharwad consumer commission directed the companies to jointly pay Rs 1.23 lakh, including a refund of the handset’s purchase price.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dharwad, presided over by Eshappa K Bhute, with members Vishalaxi A Bolashetti and P C Hiremath, found that the circumstances surrounding the incident pointed to a manufacturing defect in the device.

According to The Indian Express. the complaint was filed by two cousins, one of whom had purchased the smartphone and gifted it to the other. They sought a refund of Rs 23,499, along with compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, scooter repairs, pain and suffering.

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In its October 9 order, the commission observed, “Such of the circumstances itself demonstrates that the said mobile had a manufacturing defect and it was blasted within 5 months due to such defect only.”

The commission assessed the total relief at Rs 1,23,499, comprising the phone’s cost, compensation for loss of income, scooter repairs and medical expenses, damages for pain and suffering, and litigation costs.

Smartphone allegedly explodes during scooter ride

The Indian Express reported that the complainant had purchased the smartphone for Rs 23,499 on October 10, 2023, and gifted it to his cousin, who was using the device when the incident occurred.

The complaint said that on March 3, 2024, around 6 pm, the man was riding his electric scooter near Suchirayu Hospital Road with the phone kept in his right trouser pocket.

The device allegedly exploded, generating intense heat and causing him to lose his balance and fall. He sustained burn injuries to his right thigh and hand, while the electric scooter was also damaged.

He was taken to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi, where he remained admitted until March 16. The complainants said he also underwent plastic surgery following the incident.

The commission examined the hospital discharge summary, which recorded injuries associated with a road accident and a phone blast. It also considered photographs showing the damaged handset, burn marks on the man’s trousers and injuries to his thigh and thumb.

A complaint about the incident, obtained under the Right to Information Act, was also submitted. The commission found that the documentary evidence corroborated the complainants’ account.

Manufacturer disputes phone explosion claim

The manufacturer denied the allegations, arguing that there was no evidence to establish that the phone had exploded. It suggested that the device could have been damaged during the accident.

The company also claimed that the complainant had refused diagnostic testing at an authorised service centre and maintained that its products underwent stringent quality checks.

However, the commission noted that the incident had allegedly occurred within five months of the phone’s purchase. It found that the manufacturers had failed to produce evidence to disprove the material placed on record by the complainants.

One of the manufacturers did not contest the complaint and was proceeded against ex parte.

Holding the brand owner and manufacturer jointly and severally liable, the commission dismissed the complaint against the online marketplace and the seller.

How the Rs 1.23 lakh compensation was calculated

The complainants had sought a refund of Rs 23,499, besides compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, scooter repairs, pain and suffering.

The commission assessed the compensation under the following heads:

Refund of smartphone cost: Rs 23,499

Loss of income: Rs 20,000

Scooter repair expenses: Rs 10,000

Medical expenses: Rs 10,000

Pain, suffering and mental agony: Rs 50,000

Litigation expenses: Rs 10,000

The total award works out to Rs 1,23,499, or approximately Rs 1.23 lakh.

Takeaway

Consumers should retain the purchase invoice, damaged device, photographs of the incident and injuries, medical records, repair estimates and communications with the manufacturer or seller. Such documentation can help establish the circumstances of the incident and support a complaint seeking a refund or compensation.