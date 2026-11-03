A 42-year-old man has won a consumer dispute against a pre-owned car dealer after discovering that the vehicle he purchased was blacklisted in connection with proceedings before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, The Indian Express reported. The Hoshiarpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the reseller to refund Rs 2.51 lakh, subject to confirmation that the vehicle remains in its possession, and pay Rs 7,500 towards litigation costs.

The commission, comprising president Naveen Puri and members Harvimal Dogra and Prem Singh Salaria, held that the dealer had failed to exercise reasonable care in checking the vehicle’s legal history before selling it.

According to The Indian Express, the commission observed that the reseller had not provided the complainant with a vehicle free from the material difficulty arising from its earlier legal status, amounting to deficiency in service.

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“The opposite party (reseller) failed to exercise reasonable care in relation to the vehicle’s antecedent legal status and failed to provide the complainant with a vehicle free from the material difficulty complained of. Such failure amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said.

Man receives notice over blacklisted car months after purchase

The Indian Express reported that the complainant purchased the second-hand car for Rs 2.51 lakh in July 2022 from an authorised reseller of pre-owned vehicles. The dealer allegedly assured him that the vehicle was in good running condition and had proper documents. The car had previously belonged to a Ludhiana resident.

However, on December 6, 2022, the man received a communication from the Vehicle Registration Authority, Ahmedgarh, asking him to produce the vehicle for inspection and verification. The notice stated that the car had been blacklisted pursuant to an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The complainant approached the reseller, which allegedly assured him that the issue would be resolved within a month. He claimed that the dealer continued to delay the matter.

In March 2023, representatives of the reseller reportedly asked him to bring the car to its premises, saying it was required to be produced before the high court. The complainant handed over the vehicle on the dealer’s assurance.

The reseller issued a legal notice dated September 30, 2023, offering to buy back the car for Rs 2,51,700.

The complainant, however, maintained that he had already incurred expenses exceeding Rs 3.20 lakh on the vehicle, over and above its purchase price. He approached the consumer commission seeking Rs 3.20 lakh, interest and compensation for the alleged deficiency in service. He was represented by advocate A S Minhas.

Dealer says registration certificate was issued after transfer

The reseller contested the complaint, arguing that the vehicle’s registration certificate had been issued after its transfer into the complainant’s name. It maintained that this demonstrated there had been no issue with the transport authorities at the time of the registration transfer.

The dealer also denied negligence, deficiency in service or unfair trade practice. It claimed that the complainant had left the vehicle at its premises without further communication.

The reseller’s counsel, advocate D D S Nayyar, argued that the vehicle had already been used for more than a year and that the offer to buy it back was made as a goodwill gesture. The complainant, however, had not accepted the offer.

Consumer commission says dealer had to verify vehicle’s legal status

The commission found that the vehicle was involved in proceedings before the high court and that its blacklisting had affected the complainant’s ability to use it without concerns until its credentials underwent legal scrutiny by the court or the concerned transport authority.

It rejected the reseller’s argument that it had merely acted as an intermediary, observing that this did not absolve it of the responsibilities and obligations undertaken in connection with the sale.

The bench noted that the car was sold in July 2022, while the communication regarding its inspection and verification was received in December that year. The material on record indicated that the issue concerned the vehicle’s earlier history and arose from circumstances predating the sale.

The commission reportedly observed that a business engaged in buying and reselling pre-owned vehicles was expected to exercise reasonable care in verifying registration particulars and relevant documents before representing a vehicle as having proper paperwork.

It also noted that the reseller had failed to establish that the complainant had taken the vehicle away from its premises for personal use after parking it there.

However, the commission pointed out that the complainant had not submitted a complete itemised account, supported by receipts, for all the additional expenses claimed.

It consequently directed the reseller to refund Rs 2.51 lakh, subject to confirmation that the vehicle remained in its possession, and pay Rs 7,500 as litigation costs within 45 days.

Takeaway

Consumers must check a pre-owned vehicle’s legal and registration history as it is an important part of the resale process. A dealer engaged in buying and selling used cars is expected to exercise reasonable care before assuring customers that a vehicle has proper documents.

Buyers should verify registration details, outstanding challans, ownership records and any restrictions or legal proceedings associated with a vehicle before completing a purchase. They should also retain the sale agreement, payment receipts, registration documents and written assurances provided by the dealer in case a dispute arises later.