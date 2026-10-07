A consumer commission in Puducherry has ordered the public authority to pay Rs 15,000 to a 60-year-old resident for failing to clear a sewerage blockage near his home despite repeated complaints, according to The Indian Express news report. The commission held that the department’s inaction amounted to a deficiency in service and directed it to inspect and repair the drainage system connected to the complainant’s residence.

The man told the Puducherry District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that he had been availing the sewerage service under the applicable policy and had paid the charges as demanded. On December 6, 2025, he said, the drainage line serving his house got blocked, causing severe inconvenience to him and his family and creating a health hazard.

He said he submitted a written complaint to the authority seeking immediate resolution of the blockage. According to his complaint, the department assured him that action would be taken, but no effective work followed.

The complainant alleged that stagnant sewage near his residence continued to emit a foul smell and attract mosquitoes and insects, making living conditions unhygienic. He argued that the prolonged blockage caused both physical hardship and mental distress to his household.

Commission finds deficiency in service

The commission, comprising President S Mouttouvel and members AS Suvitha and G Arumugam, examined the complaint in an order dated August 28, 2026. It noted that the public authority did not produce any material to show that the grievance had been attended to or effectively rectified.

“The opposite parties have not produced any material to establish that the grievance was attended to or effectively rectified; and that the sewerage problem resulted in inconvenience and unhygienic conditions in and around the residential premises, we are of the considered view that the complainant is entitled to reasonable compensation,” the order said.

The bench observed that the failure to address the blockage caused not just inconvenience but also “mental agony and physical hardship” to the complainant. It held that sewerage and drainage are essential civic services directly linked to sanitation, public health and hygienic living conditions, The Indian Express report added.

Why the authority was held accountable

The commission stressed that a service provider collecting charges from consumers cannot limit its role to billing. It said the authority responsible for maintaining the sewerage system must exercise reasonable care and respond promptly when a specific complaint about a blockage or malfunction is brought to its notice.

“A service provider entrusted with the maintenance of a sewerage system cannot be expected merely to receive charges from consumers; it is equally incumbent upon the concerned authority to maintain the system with reasonable care and to take appropriate and timely steps when a specific complaint regarding blockage or malfunction is brought to its notice,” the commission observed.

The public authority did not appear before the commission. The bench said that its absence did not relieve the commission of its duty to assess whether the complainant had established his case.

What the department must do now

Beyond the compensation, the commission directed the authority to conduct a thorough inspection of the drainage system connected to the man’s residence. If it finds any blockage, defect or obstruction, the department must carry out all necessary remedial work, including desilting, repair and, where required, restoration or replacement of the affected sewer line.

The commission also directed the department to ensure the “proper, efficient and uninterrupted functioning” of the sewerage system, subject to the complainant paying any lawful charges. The order effectively puts the onus on the public authority to both fix the immediate problem and maintain the service going forward.

Compensation and legal takeaway

The commission awarded Rs 10,000 to the complainant for deficiency in service and the attendant mental agony, physical hardship and suffering. It also directed the public authority to pay Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total relief to Rs 15,000.

The ruling says civic authorities can be held responsible under consumer law if they do not act on repeated complaints about blocked drains. People facing similar problems can contact the Puducherry Consumer Helpline at 1800-425-1082 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.