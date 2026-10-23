A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a landlord to refund a tenant’s Rs 80,000 security deposit with 9% annual interest and pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs after finding that the money had been withheld without sufficient evidence of outstanding dues or damage to the rented property, The Indian Express reported.

The tenant, Vireswar Mahanta, had vacated the flat after his workplace shifted from Nagawara to Whitefield. He alleged that despite repeated requests, the landlord, Basireddy Kondareddy, refused to return the deposit and said the money would be refunded only after a new tenant was found.

According to The Indian Express, the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order on September 26. The bench comprised president Shivarama K and members Rekha Sayannavar and Suma Anilkumar.

“The mere assertion that the Opposite Party (landlord) is entitled to make deductions cannot, by itself, justify indefinite withholding of the entire deposit,” IE quoted the commission as saying.

The commission also noted that the landlord had failed to establish specific damage or quantify the amounts allegedly due.

Landlord allegedly links refund to finding a new tenant

According to the complaint, Mahanta paid Rs 80,000 as a refundable security deposit for a Bengaluru flat and paid monthly rent of Rs 25,000. The commission noted that records showed he had paid rent for four months without default.

After his workplace shifted from Nagawara to Whitefield, Mahanta informed the landlord on March 16, 2026, that he intended to vacate the property. He said he handed over the keys and possession of the flat on March 30, leaving it in good condition.

However, the tenant alleged that the landlord failed to return the deposit despite repeated requests and assurances.

During a WhatsApp call on April 16, 2026, the landlord allegedly told him that the money would be refunded only after another tenant was found. Mahanta argued that the rental agreement did not make the return of the security deposit conditional on finding a replacement occupant.

After receiving no response to a legal notice sent on April 30, 2026, Mahanta approached the consumer commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

He sought a refund of Rs 80,000 with 12% annual interest, Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and financial hardship, and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

Landlord cites three-month notice requirement

Kondareddy contested the complaint, arguing that the tenant had failed to provide three months’ advance notice as required under Clause 7 of the rental agreement.

The landlord maintained that the security deposit was refundable after deductions, if applicable, for outstanding dues, property damage or repair costs. He denied deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission examined the rental agreement, payment records, WhatsApp communications, photographs and a video recording of the flat submitted by Mahanta.

It noted that the landlord had admitted receiving the Rs 80,000 deposit but had not produced convincing evidence of specific damage to the premises. Nor had he satisfactorily established amounts allegedly due for unpaid rent, electricity, maintenance, repairs or other contractual liabilities.

“The written version contains allegations regarding such dues, but mere allegations cannot substitute proof,” the commission observed.

Commission says deposit cannot be withheld indefinitely

The commission held that a landlord cannot justify indefinitely withholding an entire security deposit merely by referring to possible deductions. Any claim for outstanding rent, utility bills or repair costs must be supported by evidence, it said.

It concluded that withholding the deposit without returning the money or providing a properly substantiated account of deductions amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The commission therefore directed the landlord to refund Rs 80,000 with interest at 9% per annum from March 30, 2026, the date the tenant vacated the flat, until realisation.

Rs 90,000 awarded, plus interest

The commission ordered the landlord to pay Rs 80,000 as a refund of the security deposit, with 9% annual interest from March 30, 2026, until realisation. It also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. The total principal relief amounts to Rs 90,000, excluding interest.

The landlord was directed to comply within 45 days. If he fails to do so, the Rs 10,000 awarded towards litigation costs will also carry interest at 9% per annum from September 29, 2026, until realisation.

Takeaway

Tenants should preserve rent payment records, the rental agreement, written communication about vacating the property and photographs or videos documenting its condition at handover. If a landlord withholds a refundable security deposit, tenants can ask for an itemised statement of deductions and supporting evidence.