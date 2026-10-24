A Bengaluru man who paid Rs 83,000 for a customised sofa set has won Rs 88,000 after a consumer commission found that the single-seater sofas delivered to him were 10 inches wider than the measurements shared by the furniture store.

According to The Indian Express report, the commission ordered the seller to refund the full purchase price with interest, take back the sofa set, and pay Rs 5,000 towards compensation and legal costs.

The ruling is important because the store had refused a refund by invoking its no-refund policy for customised furniture. The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that supplying furniture different from the promised specifications—and then failing to resolve the issue—amounted to poor service and unfair trade practice.

The Rs 83,000 sofa order

Bengaluru resident ordered the sofa set on February 16, 2025. The set included one three-seater sofa and two single-seater sofas, and he paid Rs 83,000 through his credit card Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) facility.

He also asked for 3 more customisations:

Beige fabric

An increase in seating depth from 22 inches to 23 inches

A dark walnut finish for the wooden frame

The order was therefore not an off-the-shelf purchase, but one made on the basis of specific measurements and design requirements.

The 10-inch difference

According to the complainant, the store’s sales executive shared the dimensions of the single-seater sofas on WhatsApp. The promised size was 41 inches in length, 37 inches in width, and 41 inches in height. When the furniture arrived, however, the single-seaters reportedly measured 37 inches in length, 47 inches in width, and 38 inches in height. That meant the width was 10 inches more than what the buyer had been told.

He said the sofas were too large for his room. He also argued that cutting down the single-seaters would spoil the appearance and uniformity of the complete set. According to his complaint, the salesperson later accepted that incorrect dimensions had been shared.

Store’s defence: Design, not defect

The furniture store disputed the buyer’s version. It said its manufacturing team had increased the width to 47 inches to maintain the sofa’s proportions and overall design. The store also claimed that the complainant had been informed about the change and had orally approved it. It offered to collect and modify the single-seaters, but said the buyer had not cooperated with that solution.

The Indian Express report added that the complainant, however, pursued the matter through messages and emails. After failing to get the outcome he wanted, he sent a legal notice on April 25, 2025, demanding a refund. The store replied on May 8, 2025, refusing the request and repeating that the dimensions had been changed to preserve the design.

What the commission found

The commission examined the complaint, the seller’s reply, and the documents submitted by both sides. It noted that the seller had itself acknowledged changing the single-seater width to 47 inches. It also observed that the sofa set carried a two-year warranty. The commission held that the seller was obliged to address the buyer’s grievance, but had neither delivered furniture matching the agreed measurements nor refunded the money.

“The act of the opposite party neither replaced correct measurement product and nor made refund of the amount till date is nothing but deficiency in service and also adopting unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party,” the commission said on September 28.

The final order

The bench—president in-charge V Anuradha and members H Janardhan and Sharavathi SM—directed the furniture store to refund Rs 83,000 with 6 per cent annual interest from February 16, 2025, until the amount is paid.

The store must also take back the sofa set from him. In addition, it was ordered to pay Rs 3,000 as compensation for the hardship caused and Rs 2,000 towards litigation expenses.

Amount What it covers Rs 83,000 Refund of the sofa-set purchase price, with 6% annual interest Rs 3,000 Compensation for inconvenience and suffering Rs 2,000 Litigation costs Rs 88,000 Total payable, excluding interest

Lesson for customised furniture buyers

The case shows why buyers should get every customised measurement, fabric choice, finish, delivery date, and price in writing before paying. WhatsApp messages, emails, invoices and photographs can become crucial evidence if the delivered product does not match what was promised.

A “customised furniture” label does not automatically protect a seller from liability. If the product differs materially from the agreed specifications and the seller does not offer an adequate remedy, a consumer commission can order a refund, interest, compensation, and return of the goods.

Consumers in Karnataka can contact the state consumer helpline at 1800-425-9339, while the National Consumer Helpline is available at 1915.