A Himachal Pradesh consumer commission directed a liquor shop and its salesman to refund Rs 75 to a customer who was allegedly charged Rs 230 for a beer bottle carrying an MRP of Rs 155, The Indian Express reported. The commission also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 7,500 towards litigation costs, taking the total relief to Rs 12,575, apart from the Rs 75 refund.

The Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that charging a consumer above the printed MRP amounted to an unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.

According to The Indian Express, the commission directed that a copy of its order be sent to the Additional Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, Dharamshala, for appropriate departmental and penal action.

The order was passed by president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur.

Customer says beer was sold above MRP

The Indian Express reported that the consumer visited a liquor shop in Kangra on April 27, 2026, and purchased a bottle of beer. The bottle carried an MRP of Rs 155, but the salesman allegedly charged him Rs 230, charging Rs 75 extra.

When the customer objected, he alleged that the salesman told him that the higher price was being charged on the instructions of the shop owner. The salesman also allegedly refused to issue a purchase receipt.

The consumer approached the district commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and seeking a refund and compensation.

Shop, salesman remain absent

The liquor shop owner and salesman were served notices but did not appear before the commission. The matter proceeded as ex parte. The commission noted that the consumer’s evidence remained unrebutted and unchallenged.

It found no reason to disbelieve the evidence produced by the complainant and concluded that he had established that he was charged Rs 230 for a product carrying an MRP of Rs 155.

The commission also took note of the alleged refusal to issue a receipt, observing that it further indicated an attempt to conceal the transaction.

Commission flags MRP violation

According to The Indian Express report, the commission held that charging more than the printed MRP on a packaged commodity or excisable product was a serious violation. It observed that such overcharging amounted to an “unfair trade practice” under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as deficiency in service.

“Charging above the MRP amounts to an ‘unfair trade practice’ under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the commission said. It also referred to the Legal Metrology Act and state excise regulations while examining the alleged overcharging.

Rs 12,500 compensation and costs

The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the liquor shop and salesman to jointly and severally pay Rs 75 as refund of the excess amount, Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 7,500 towards litigation costs. The compensation and litigation costs total Rs 12,500, while the overall monetary relief, including the refund, comes to Rs 12,575.

Excise department asked to examine violation

The commission also took note of what it described as the seriousness of the alleged overcharging by a licensed liquor outlet, The Indian Express reported. It directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Additional Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, Dharamshala, for “strict departmental and penal action” in accordance with the applicable rules.

Takeaway

This order notes that sellers of packaged products simply cannot charge price higher than the printed MRP. For consumers, retaining the product, checking the MRP and preserving payment or purchase records can help establish an overcharging complaint.