A Kerala consumer commission has directed a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram to pay Rs 60,000 to a retired teacher after his family allegedly suffered bed bug bites and skin rashes during a stay at the property, The Indian Express reported.

The Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the failure to maintain proper hygiene and respond adequately to the family’s complaint amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

The Indian Express reported that the commission, comprising president K Krishna and member KG Beena, passed the order on September 28. It directed the hotel to pay Rs 30,000 in compensation, Rs 10,000 towards medical expenses, Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

Family reports insect bites after hotel stay

According to The Indian Express, the complainant, a retired teacher, said he booked an air-conditioned four-bed room at the hotel on August 26, 2024, for Rs 3,500. He was visiting Thiruvananthapuram with his family to attend a wedding and visit a temple.

The room was booked in his daughter’s name, and the family checked out the following morning.

According to the complaint, family members woke up with insect bites and skin rashes after sleeping in the room. His daughter allegedly developed swollen, itchy red marks and consulted a doctor on August 27.

The doctor reportedly attributed the bites to bed bugs and prescribed medicines, tests and lotion.

The complainant alleged that hotel staff dismissed the initial complaint as mosquito bites. He further claimed that the hotel neither offered an alternative room nor took adequate steps to address the hygiene concerns.

He subsequently approached the consumer commission, seeking Rs 3.5 lakh in compensation and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

Hotel denies allegations, questions complaint

The hotel denied the allegations and maintained that it followed proper cleanliness standards. It also challenged the maintainability of the complaint, arguing that the room had been booked and paid for by the complainant’s daughter rather than by him.

The complainant, however, submitted a power of attorney authorising him to pursue the case on her behalf.

Medical records support complaint, says commission

The commission examined the medical records, laboratory bills and other documents submitted by the complainant. It found that the evidence supported the allegation that the family had suffered insect bites and related difficulties during the hotel stay.

The commission observed that the documents relating to medical treatment were sufficient to support the complaint and rejected the suggestion that the case had been filed merely to extract money from the hotel.

It also noted that the hotel reception staff had failed to provide an adequate remedy or offer alternative accommodation after the complaint was raised.

The commission held that failing to maintain proper hygiene and safety standards amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

It rejected the hotel’s objection regarding who had booked the room, accepting the power of attorney authorising the father to pursue the complaint. The commission also rejected the objection to territorial jurisdiction.

Hotel directed to pay Rs 60,000

The commission ordered the hotel to pay the complainant Rs 30,000 as compensation, Rs 10,000 towards medical expenses, Rs 15,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.

The total relief amounts to Rs 60,000.

Takeaway

Travellers who experience similar problems should retain booking confirmations, photographs of the affected room or bites, medical records, treatment bills and written communications with hotel staff. Such evidence can help establish the circumstances of the complaint and any resulting expenses.