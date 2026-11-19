A Gurugram restaurant has been directed to pay Rs 31,098 after a consumer commission found that it had refused to provide a customer regular drinking water and effectively compelled him to purchase bottled water during a family dinner, The Indian Express reported.

The customer had visited the restaurant with his family and specifically requested regular drinking water. However, the staff allegedly told him that only bottled water was available. He was consequently made to purchase two bottles for Rs 98, an amount that was included in the final bill.

According to The Indian Express, the Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, citing the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) guidelines issued on July 4, 2022.

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The commission, comprising president Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur, directed the restaurant to refund the Rs 98 charged for the water. It also ordered payment of Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total payout to Rs 31,098.

The commission observed that the restaurant had committed a severe deficiency in service and adopted an unfair trade practice by violating the CCPA guidelines.

Restaurant allegedly refuses regular drinking water

According to The Indian Express, the complainant visited the restaurant with his family for dinner on March 8, 2026. During the meal, he specifically asked the staff to provide regular drinking water.

However, he alleged that the restaurant refused his request and informed him that it served only bottled drinking water.

With no alternative offered, the customer purchased two bottles of water, for which he was charged Rs 98 in the final bill.

The complainant argued that restaurants were expected to provide safe drinking water and could not force customers to purchase packaged water against their wishes. He later approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Commission cites CCPA guidelines on unfair trade practices

While examining the complaint, the commission considered the restaurant’s bill and the CCPA guidelines issued on July 4, 2022.

The guidelines state that charging consumers anything beyond the prices of food items displayed on the menu, along with applicable taxes, amounts to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

The commission relied on these provisions while assessing the restaurant’s decision to refuse regular drinking water and charge the customer for bottled water.

It held that the restaurant had not only committed a severe deficiency in service but had also adopted an unfair trade practice in violation of the CCPA guidelines.

“…it becomes crystal clear that the OP in the present case not only committed a severe deficiency in service, but also adopted an unfair trade practice in a blatant violation of the above-mentioned guidelines issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority,” IE quoted the commission as saying.

Restaurant ordered to pay Rs 31,098

The commission directed the restaurant to refund the Rs 98 collected for the two bottles of water.

It also ordered the outlet to pay Rs 98 as refund for the bottled water, Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain, agony and economic loss and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses. The total amount payable is Rs 31,098.

The commission also warned that failure to comply with the order could result in execution proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and prosecution under Section 72, which provides for imprisonment and/or a fine.

Takeaway

Restaurants cannot make the purchase of bottled water compulsory by refusing a customer’s request for regular drinking water. Consumers who face such practices can preserve their bills and document their complaints before approaching the consumer commission. It also reinforces the CCPA’s guidelines on additional charges and unfair trade practices in restaurants.