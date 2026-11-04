The Pudukkottai District Consumer Commission has directed a company supplying customised artificial finger prostheses to refund Rs 20,000 to a customer, The Indian Express reported. It also directed to pay an additional Rs 20,000 as compensation and litigation costs after it allegedly delivered a defective product that failed to meet the promised specifications.

According to The Indian Express, the commission held the company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after finding that the artificial finger was of the wrong size and colour and lacked the promised thumb impression.

The commission, comprising president T Sekar and member S Sugunadevi, observed that the product was unusable for its intended purpose and that the company had failed to provide the customised service as promised.

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“The opposite party assured a specific size, colour, and thumb impression, delivered a product that did not match, and then declined redress. This amounts to an unfair trade practice,” IE quoted the commission as saying.

Customer lost two fingers in accident

The complainant, an engineering graduate, had lost two fingers of his right hand in an accident. On June 23, 2025, he approached the company for a customised artificial finger prosthesis and allegedly paid Rs 20,000 for the product.

According to the complaint, the company assured him that the prosthesis would be delivered within 45 days and would match the required size and colour, including the promised thumb impression.

However, the complainant alleged that the company failed to deliver the product within the stipulated period and did not respond to his phone calls.

When he travelled to Chennai on September 5, 2025, to collect the prosthesis, he found that it did not match the specifications. The artificial finger was allegedly of the wrong size and colour and did not have the promised thumb impression.

The complainant said the product was unusable and requested the company to correct or replace it. However, the company allegedly neither replaced the prosthesis nor refunded the amount paid.

He also submitted that the failure to provide a functional artificial finger prevented him from appearing for examinations.

Commission finds deficiency in service

After the company allegedly failed to respond to a legal notice seeking a refund and compensation, the complainant approached the Pudukkottai District Consumer Commission.

The commission noted that the company had been served notice but neither appeared before it nor filed a response. It, therefore, proceeded to decide the complaint based on the evidence and documents submitted by the complainant.

Observing that the product did not meet the agreed specifications, the commission said the customised service had not been performed as promised.

The commission also noted that the company had neither rectified the defects nor replaced the product or refunded the money. It held that the company’s conduct amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, causing hardship and mental agony to the complainant.

Company directed to refund Rs 20,000

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the company to refund the Rs 20,000 paid by the complainant. It also ordered the company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and mental agony, along with Rs 10,000 towards the costs of the proceedings.

The total amount payable by the company was fixed at Rs 40,000.

Takeaway

Failing to provide an usable product, coupled with a refusal to rectify defects, replace the item or issue a refund, can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under consumer protection law. Consumers facing similar issues can approach the appropriate consumer commission for redressal.