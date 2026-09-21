A Punjab consumer commission has directed a supermarket and its parent company to pay Rs 20,000 to a customer after two onion packets sold as 2 kg each allegedly weighed only about 3.5 kg together, according to The Indian Express news report.

The Ropar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the companies responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for selling underweight packets. The amount includes compensation and litigation expenses.

Customer checked weight at store

The complainant said he visited the supermarket in April and bought goods worth Rs 3,299. Under an offer for customers shopping above Rs 999, he purchased two onion packets at Rs 9 per kg. Although each packet was labelled as 2 kg, he said he checked them on the supermarket’s weighing machine. One weighed 1.788 kg and the other 1.784 kg, bringing the combined weight to about 3.574 kg instead of 4 kg.

He paid Rs 36 for the two packets and later approached the consumer commission, alleging that the supermarket had engaged in an unfair trade practice.

Commission relies on video evidence

The supermarket and its parent company admitted that the customer had purchased the onions but argued that there was no visible discrepancy when the packets were sold.

They also said the customer was asked to return to the store after submitting an online complaint so that the weight could be verified. However, he did not visit the store again and instead pursued the consumer case.

The commission noted that the weighing had taken place on the store’s machine in the presence of its staff. The customer had also recorded the process, and the video was submitted as evidence. It further observed that no responsible store representative had taken steps to resolve the complaint immediately.

‘Underweight packets were supplied’

The commission said the evidence supported the customer’s allegation. “We are of the considered opinion that underweight onion packets were supplied by the OPs to the complainant and it is unfair trade practice/deficiency in service on the part of the OPs,” the September 3 order said.

Ropar District Consumer Commission President Kuljit Pal Singh and members Ranvir Kaur and Ramesh Kumar Gupta held the supermarket and its parent company liable.

The supermarket and its parent company were directed to jointly and severally pay Rs 20,000 within one month of receiving the order.

The retailers must make sure that the weight printed on a packet matches the actual quantity inside. If a customer finds that a product is underweight, the store should check the complaint and resolve it immediately. Consumers who face such problems can call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.