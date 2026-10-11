The Gujarat High Court enhanced the compensation awarded to an advocate injured in a truck accident over three decades ago—raising it from Rs 3.42 lakh to Rs 6.19 lakh, with Rs 1.5 lakh specifically allocated for loss of marital life.

According to The Indian Express, Justice JC Doshi held that compensation for loss of marital life must be considered separately from damages for pain, shock and suffering. The court also directed that interest at 9% per annum be calculated on the entire compensation from the date the claim petition was filed, setting aside a tribunal’s decision to award interest only from a later date.

The enhanced award followed an appeal by the advocate, who sustained a pelvic fracture and urethral injury when a truck ran over him in June 1992, The Indian Express reported. He had argued that the injuries affected his ability to work and his capacity to lead a normal marital life.

1992 accident and original compensation award

According to The Indian Express report, the accident occurred on June 23, 1992, when the advocate was riding his scooter from Kamrej in Surat towards a bridge over the Tapi river. According to his petition, a truck hit the scooter from behind, and its rear wheel ran over both the vehicle and him.

A complaint alleging rash and negligent driving was registered at Kamrej police station. The truck driver’s negligence was not disputed before the High Court.

The claimant was 32 years old at the time and working as a junior advocate. He contended that the injuries substantially reduced his working capacity and left him unable to enjoy marital life. He sought Rs 10 lakh in compensation.

In July 2014, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Surat awarded him Rs 3.42 lakh, assessing his monthly income at Rs 1,800 and his whole-body disability at 24%. The tribunal did not award compensation for future prospects or loss of marital life, prompting him to approach the High Court.

High Court revises income assessment

The High Court found that the tribunal had assessed the advocate’s income too conservatively. The claimant had produced a Sanad issued by the Bar Council of Gujarat in December 1987 authorising him to practise law.

Taking his profession, age and testimony into account, the court considered a monthly income of Rs 2,500 more appropriate than the Rs 1,800 assessed by the tribunal.

The revised income assessment formed part of the court’s reconsideration of the compensation payable for the injuries and their consequences.

Rs 1.5 lakh for loss of marital life

While considering the claim for loss of marital life, the High Court examined evidence relating to the pelvic fracture and urethral injury.

The doctor who testified had issued a certificate stating that the claimant had suffered impotency. During cross-examination, however, the doctor admitted that he had not conducted a test to record sexual dysfunction.

Relying on Supreme Court judgments, the High Court held that compensation for loss of marital life could be awarded as a distinct head of damages, separate from compensation for pain, shock and suffering.

The court awarded Rs 1.5 lakh for loss of marital life and increased compensation for pain, shock and suffering from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

How the compensation was revised

The revised award included the following components:

Rs 1.93 lakh towards medical expenses.

Rs 25,000 for special diet, transportation and attendant expenses.

Rs 30,000 for loss of income over one year.

Rs 50,000 for pain, shock and suffering.

Rs 1.5 lakh for loss of marital life.

The total compensation was enhanced to Rs 6,19,460, an increase of Rs 2,77,432 over the tribunal’s award.

Interest payable from date of claim petition

The High Court also set aside the tribunal’s decision to calculate interest only from February 4, 2011, when the truck owner was served with notice.

It directed the insurer to deposit the enhanced compensation of approximately Rs 2.77 lakh, along with interest at 9% per annum from the date the claim petition was filed, within 12 weeks of receiving the order.

The court further clarified that the entire compensation of Rs 6.19 lakh would carry interest at the same rate from the date of filing the claim petition until realisation.