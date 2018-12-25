Yogi Adityanath Government clears TCS’ proposal for IT Park in Noida, to offer 30,000 jobs

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the UP Investors Summit.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has given green signal for the project by Tata Consultancy Service, which had made proposal for an IT Park in Noida at the cost of Rs 2300 crore. At the UP Investors Summit in February 2018, the state government and TCS had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the proposal to establishment an IT Park in Noida.

Once this IT Park comes up, it will provide 30,000 jobs. The Yogi Adityanath Government on Monday, cleared the proposal to provide 25 per cent rebate on land value as per the agreement, which is close to Rs 178 crore.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran attended the UP Investors Summit, on February 21. It was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among other industrialists who took part at the event include Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Rashesh Shah, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Naresh Trehan and Subhash Chandra among others.

Recently, TCS had acquired the business of US management consulting firm BridgePoint Group, which caters to catering to the financial services industry and specialises in retirement services, through purchase of select company assets.

“Their deep customer relationships and significant industry knowledge add to TCS’ ability to provide digital solutions that enhance sponsor and participant experience, and drive Business 4.0 transformations in the $1-trillion US retirement services market,” TCS had said in a release.