XIMB Placements 2018: Check the highest and average annual salary packages of students

The Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar has concluded ‘Xuberance 18’, the placement process for 2016-2018 batch for MBA (BM) and MBA (HRM) courses. The institute saw the largest batch of the Business school get placed with 358 out of 361 students in MBA (BM) and 123 students in MBA (HR). Even after rising competition and slow hiring trends, the institute did manage to secure exemplary placements for the students with the number of popular organisations. The students of the institute bagged prestigious jobs in different disciplines and industrial domains.

The institute is one of the most well-known business schools of the country which gave a number of business leaders to the country. XIMB offers -time MBA programme with specialization in Business Management with duration of two years. The institute has secured jobs for as a many as 361 students.

Key highlights

Number of Recruiters: 105

Number of first-time Recruiters: 56

Number of Students participating in event: 361

Number of students who got the job: 358

No of PPO/PPIs extended: 45

Highest Domestic Salary secured: Rs 23.50 lakhs per annum

Average Salary for students: Rs 12.91 lakhs per annum

Median Salary: Rs 12.76 lakhs per annum

The event saw the participation of 105 companies, of which 56 were recruiting for the first time in the institute, while the others had recruited students from the institute earlier. This suggested the confidence that companies have placed for the institute. The companies that came back for the recruitment process include IBM, Deloitte, EY, L&T, ICICI Bank, TCS, Tata Steel and PwC, . Companies that recruited students from the Institute for the first time include Wildcraft, Brillio, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Tresvista, PPG Asian Paints, Havells and Eveready.

Students have been recruited in the number of streams including Marketing, Equity Research, Consulting, Strategy, Supply Chain Management, Risk Management among others.