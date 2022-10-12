Worried about your first job interview? Here are 7 tips to crack it

An interview is one of the most essential components in the process of securing a job. A candidate’s success in a job interview depends on multiple factors such as their preparation, performance, as well as their follow-up processes after the interview. Job interviews can be daunting for a lot of candidates, especially if it is their first. Here are some useful tips listed by ‘Relevel by Unacademy’ that can help candidates kick start their career and crack their first job interview:

Be well informed:

A candidate must be aware of their potential role and responsibilities within the organization. It is important for all candidates to carry out thorough research about the company that they choose to be a part of. In order to understand the culture of the organisation and the kind of business that company is in, so they can match their capabilities as to how they can add value. At the same time, it will be helpful to read about the industry in general as well as about the scope of the role in consideration. This also helps candidates justify the reason for their choice to join the organization.



Be on time:

It is ideal for all candidates to be at the designated location for the interview 10–15 minutes prior to the scheduled time incase of a physical interview. This will help them settle into the environment and reduce anxiety and stress, making the interview process smooth. All candidates must note that being on time establishes a positive image of them in the minds of their recruiters, further increasing their chances of cracking the interview.

Present yourself properly:

It is very important for all candidates to present themselves well during an interview. This includes body language and dressing up professionally. If the interview is virtual, the candidate should ensure stable internet connection, proper audio and right lighting. A candidate who communicates their interpersonal skills and commitment to the job, sets a positive impression in the minds of the recruiter.

Answer briefly:

The questions asked by the recruiter must be answered briefly. However, it is important to maintain a fine balance and communicate the key message to the recruiter without going into minute details. Candidates must note that it is best to avoid answering questions with just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in an interview. While answering any questions, candidates must ensure that each question is properly addressed and that no room for unnecessary follow-up questions is left.

Be honest:

Honesty is one of the most important traits a candidate needs to exhibit in an interview. A candidate who is honest, establishes that they are self-aware and will not make false promises that they will not achieve in the future. If a candidate is unaware or does not know the answer to a question, they must precisely communicate the same with the recruiter instead of providing any vague estimates.

Highlight your strengths:

Candidates must not shy away from highlighting skills that they are good at. Sharing one’s strengths helps the recruiters gain a deeper understanding of the candidate’s potential and ability to carry out required tasks that are part of the job profile. However, answering in an arrogantor impolite manner must be avoided, as there is a fine line between highlighting their strengths and showing them off where they are irrelevant.

Practice Mock Interviews:

To be absolutely prepared and feel confident, candidates can practice mock interviews with the help of various online resources available for all candidates disposal. Practice the tough questions that you think can come your way and anticipate how you should answer these without losing your composure. One might also get advice from someone they know who works in the same field or industry.