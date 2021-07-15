World Youth Skill Day: How upskilling is helping youth to get jobs in start-ups & companies

Upskilling is becoming more important in an era of increasing automation and shifting business priorities.

Without a doubt, today’s youth are the trend-setters, makers, builders, and leaders of tomorrow. In any country, they are the most important and dynamic segment of the population. Nations with a large youth population are thought to benefit greatly from investing in young people’s education and health, as well as protecting and ensuring their rights. However, they require the necessary support in the form of good health, opportunities, and skills to transform the future. When there are more hands available to work than mouths to feed in a country, an economic trigger occurs.

However, In India, the problem of youth unemployment is very much visible which is not good for any growing economy and it can create social unrest. The unemployment problem can be addressed by providing skill development training at a much faster rate than has been done in recent years. Currently, only 2% of India’s total workforce has received skill training. Three-fourths of the country’s youth have never participated in a skill development program.

It is therefore important for any nation to put extra efforts to upskill their youth and prepare them to make their mark in this competitive world. However, In this constantly changing world, skills that were considered necessary five years ago are likely to be lower on our priority list today.

This is where upskilling comes, assisting youth in thinking outside the box, gaining practical experience, and becoming job-ready, bridging a large gap between industry requirements and academic knowledge. Upskilling is becoming more important in an era of increasing automation and shifting business priorities. It is more than just a new term for professional development and training. It arrives at a time when teaching your employees new skills is no longer just a nice thing for a company to do, but rather a requirement to stay relevant and have an edge in this competitive world.

Upskilling is assisting youth in increasing their productivity, keep them in sync with the constantly changing world of work, transferring theoretical knowledge proficiency to real-world applications which are helping them in getting jobs in start-ups and various other established companies who are searching for young enthusiasts who can stay on top of new business best practices and ensure that the company is competitive.

Upskilling makes youth more:

Productive, scientific-oriented, broad-minded which help them contribute to the success of the company

Adaptable and encouraged to accommodate and tune to change

Help them set realistic goals to build a strong engine that moves the organization on a successful path

Allow companies to leverage new technologies and put a new and fresh perspective on the table

Critical to respond to not just recover from the effects of the unprecedented crisis of the company, but also to prepare for the ‘future of work’.

India is on track to become the world’s fastest-growing economy, with startups, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) driving this growth. While digital adoption among these businesses has helped drive this incredible growth, a recent survey found that failure to keep up with technological advancements is a major growth challenge for Indian entrepreneurs, particularly those with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). They recognize the benefits of adopting digital technologies in terms of efficiency and market growth, but they are easily intimidated by today’s rapidly evolving solutions and for that reason, they need like-minded upskilled youth that have technical skills such as complex reasoning, problem-solving, and data interpretation that go beyond simple technical capabilities and can implement digital solutions and reap business benefits.

Final Thoughts:

Digital innovations are affecting every company and therefore there is an urgent need for digital literacy, particularly among youth. Formal schooling/ education systems may not be able to upgrade at the pace with which the ecosystem or world is changing in this digital era. Hence, it is our responsibility to enable or upskill them so that they are ready to shoulder their fair share of social and economic responsibilities in the construction of our nation. Upskilling will have to become a habit with the new models and sources of learning. Many startups are already providing resources and support so that youth can upskill and become part of their growth story. When young people are called upon to help with recovery efforts, their creative thinking, digital skills, and new-age competency will be an asset. Future disruptors will be a force multiplier for economies all over the world.

