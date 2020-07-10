Working in post-pandemic era: Internet and Social Media to be major area of focus

Maybe your processes have changed and you’re acting to limit person-to-person contact.

By Koushik Sengupta

Social media has become immensely popular and powerful medium, especially from the time lockdowns have started, everyone including businesses, entrepreneurs and passion preneurs are increasingly focusing here – whether that be on hours, services, products, or anything else. During this tumultuous time, the importance of social media cannot be understated. Your business needs to be communicating effectively and efficiently to your customers, so you can make the most out of this difficult situation.

Communicating Updates

The COVID-19 crisis has brought to light a key importance of social media: the ability to communicate with your customers about changes happening within your business. Maybe your processes have changed and you’re acting to limit person-to-person contact. Maybe you’ve updated your operating hours to best accommodate the rules and the needs of your customers. Maybe your offerings have changes. Social media is an ideal way to let your consumers know where your business stands and what they can expect from you.

Reassuring Customers & Improving Awareness

Social media is an important tool to reassure your customers and let them know that you are doing everything possible to mitigate the reach of COVID-19, while continuing to serve them successfully. Not only can you reach and assure your current customers of your continued presence and efforts, this is a great opportunity to reach a new audience.

The power of social media is immense now and so is its widespread impact because of the steps being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, more people are online and many are looking to support local and small businesses. You can expand your reach by targeting new potential markets and tailoring your messaging to their needs during this time.

Responding Efficiently

The importance of social media is also clear when it comes to 2-way communication. Because of commenting and private messaging, customers can reach out to your business directly to get answers to their questions. If you are able to customize their experience based on their needs and respond to their questions quickly, you can continue to build trust in an increasingly uncertain time. Responding in a timely manner through social media is beneficial both in the short-term to maintain business and in the long-term to build loyalty. Taking cue from whole shift of business world towards social media, we are also restructuring entire business process around social media and online networks

The importance of social media for businesses, both large and small, during this time is clear. If you need help managing you social media and overall online presence, contact Frozen Fire today. This is the first time any living generation has experienced a pandemic of this scale, and we’re just beginning to understand social media’s ultimate role. In years to come, It will serve as an incredibly precise case study in the ways the public and businesses alike respond to such an unprecedented global event, and how those responses on a public platform influence not just the actions of individuals, but of corporations and governments.

(The author is CEO and Founder of Mita Enterprises. Views expressed are personal.)