Working from office vs working from home: Which is more productive?

By Yogita Tulsiani

Companies are analyzing the benefits and drawbacks of getting staff back to work now that the market has begun to rebound. On the one hand, they are concerned about employee health and are continuing to implement remote work restrictions in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus within the workplace. Organizations, on the other hand, are focusing on what is best for their business and what is the ideal method to implement a hybrid work model.

Undoubtedly majority companies are perplexed by both situations when it comes to getting their remote employees back to the office. Companies are embracing the concept of freedom, but many are unsure whether or not to empower employees to choose when, how, and where they work. As a result, talent management teams are guiding remote workers back to the office, which is beneficial to all parties.

High levels of health safety

According to various market polls, if given the option during the COVID-19 epidemic, employees would prefer to work from home even after the crisis has passed. Employees are hesitant to leave their homes for work. Companies are introducing strong safety measures in the workplace to make them feel safe and comfortable.

Health screening methods are being implemented by companies that are worried about their employees’ health. Temperature checks are required, and touchless technologies are installed to reduce the danger of transmission. Apart from that, physical separations such as workstation space and rotatory shifts play a role.

Deepens connections

Having employees in the office is beneficial to create deeper connections by interacting face to face. This results in establishing trust and building connections with the team. As a result, it fosters innovation and productivity that contributes to business growth and scalability. Furthermore, emphasizing team-building activities reignites bonds between the staff.

Besides this, companies are planning virtual games and activities in which employees can participate, work together and build better relationships at work. Companies are planning regular team lunches, happy hours and other activities to engage the employees in fun activities. In addition, employees returning to the office can leverage reskilling programs organized to accelerate their careers.

Enabling clear communication

Despite the fact that the companies have adopted advanced digital tools to keep remote working seamless and easy yet they still thrive on establishing clear communication. During the remote work period, communication at the workplace has dynamically progressed. Undoubtedly the use of technology in today’s time has set news standards of communication. Therefore, returning to the office will require a strategic plan for employees.

On-site communication structures the communication protocols at the workplace. It helps employees develop a better understanding of roles than off-site communication. This will contribute to creating deep connections and culture at the workplace. Apart from this, employees communicating in offices can lead to innovative ideas that are less likely to take place on email or video conferencing.

Flexibility in Workplace

Undoubtedly returning back to the office after a long period of flexibility can be overwhelming to employees. Majority of the companies are adopting a gradual transition approach to make it comfortable for employees. On the other hand, employees are concerned about the fixed number of working hours every week. To address this concern, companies are allowing their staff to determine their own working hours and prioritize their mandatory meetings and in-office attendance. In addition, companies are redesigning their leave policies for employees even with mild colds to avoid infecting others at the workplace.

Summing up

Working from home has its own advantages including flexibility for employees and reduced operating costs for employers. However, working from home has many distractions. Returning to the office makes it easier to streamline communications, work and develop innovative ideas. Additionally, it is expected to make the employees stay functional and aligned with business objectives.

(The author is MD & Co-founder, iXceed Solutions (Global Tech-Recruiter Provider). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)