Work from home: Monitoring employee productivity in the times of lockdown

By Sumit Ghosh

Companies around the world are currently wrestling with the greatest workplace challenge in recent history with the COVID 19 pandemic. It has forced companies to work from home. And now it has been discovered that Covid-19 will forever change working patterns as businesses are pressured by the pandemic to accept remote work and discover that their workers do not want to return to the workplace once the restrictions get removed. Major league companies like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Amazon have extended their work from home policy. Even Twitter just announced that it is planning to have its employees work remotely permanently.

Keeping this in mind, we can say remote working culture is now becoming mainstream and is surely going to be the new norm. A flexible work schedule allows more freedom to remote employees, but it can also divert attention and distract them. It’s quick to let lines overlap between work and personal things when your workplace is your home too. And how can you ensure that the workers stay productive?

With that having an Employee Monitoring Software has become an ongoing need in today’s business world. Its use in the workplace is growing at a bewildering rate and is not likely to stop

anytime soon.

If any business or a company wants to keep moving forward, implementing a solid employee monitoring software seems to be an intelligent idea. How? Here are a few reasons your business/company need this system in the first place – To track employee performance and productivity. Surely, if your employees are working from home, it seems to be a daunting task to actually know who is really working and who is not.

Employee monitoring software by EmpMonitor offers an ability to real-time monitor employees and know the total productive and non-productive hours of employees. Also, this system will help you detect idle hours.

Workload Optimization is the most important thing which every business needs in these difficult times. Employee monitoring software here helps you to know where your employees are wasting most of their time and can avoid those pitfalls easily. Also, Burnout issues are one of the common issues many companies are facing. This system also helps to prevent it.

Another very important reason why you need an employee monitoring software is to attain working hours compliance and proof of work and thereby ensure fair payroll. An excellent employee monitoring solution offers inbuilt functionalities like time tracking which helps an employer to know when their employees are late, how many hours they are actually working, and how much an employee has to be paid.

The increase in cybercrime also poses a major threat to the companies and organizations that were forced to work remotely during the pandemic. To safeguard your company and employees, Employee monitoring software plays a legit role. It keeps an eye on your employees every single move, and if you find any illegal activity or sites being opened, it can be stopped at that particular time. It’s helpful when you suspect somebody planning to leak the corporate data. Also, it blocks insider threats and maintains privacy thereby keep your company’s confidential data safe and secure.

While you allow your employees to work from home, there are higher chances of your employees indulged in Cyberloafing. In order to control and restrict these habits, Employee monitoring software block websites, social media platforms, and various apps from being used. Another way to keep your employees productive at par.

Employee monitoring software is the need of the hour. As remote work culture kicks in and it is here to stay. There’s no denial in the fact that – 70% of the companies all over the world are going to favor the remote work. It’s time to get prepared for the New future of work. For more company owners encouraging workers to operate from home or satellite locations, there’s an increasing need to ensure employees remain on the task and productive. And for this, you definitely need an exceptional, feature-rich employee monitoring software by your side.

(The author is Founder, EmpMonitor. Views expressed are personal.)