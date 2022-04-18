Work from Home jobs in demand for 2022 and reasons why WFH is the Future

By Amitt Sharma,

Nobody could have imagined how a global pandemic would substantially alter our lives and working styles. As the pandemic eases, the workspace is witnessing acceleration in the change in future employment, as many businesses are considering a new hybrid virtual model that combines remote and on-site work, with some staff working on-site and some working from home.

After more than a year of remote work operations, employers are increasingly adapting to the new work structure. As a result, businesses are seeing greater productivity and investing in better technology to enable more workers to work from home.

Other than manual search methods on job boards, programmatic ad technology works with a network of job boards and websites to bid on ad space on the company’s behalf. The technology uses predictive data and advanced algorithms to help companies save costs, streamline job advertising, target the right candidates and maximize ROI.

Apart from the digital transformation and remote work, skills have become a fundamental necessity as skills have always been a factor in hiring decisions. Skills will be the most important criterion for hiring in 2022. In 2022, only 18% of tech hiring managers expect to use psychological testing as part of the hiring process, down from 68% in 2019.

Increasing Demand for Work from Home Options

According to a Talent Works poll of recruiting managers conducted across the United States, the pandemic has caused a recruitment rethink. Remote working has replaced geography as a major hiring criterion, with 90% of senior executives expected to work from home. As a result, 76% of US organizations are more likely to employ outside of the city or even state.

The nature of job advertising has transformed as a result of programmatic model. It has assisted businesses in reducing expenses, streamlining job advertising, attracting the best candidates, and maximizing return on investment.

A programmatic solution saves time for hiring departments and automates the process, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions about ad expenditure. According to Aptitude Research, 90% of organizations that use programmatic job advertising are either continuing to invest or planning to raise their spending this year. Programmatic job advertising allows for precise targeting, making the process more transparent, delivering better outcomes, and providing information on where employers spend their money.

When it comes to employees, according to a survey, 66% of remote workers believe they are more productive now than they were when they worked on-site at a company. 75% of respondents also said that being able to work from anyplace helps them better organize their lives.

Reasons why Working from Home is the Future

Employee Productivity

Employees across the globe want to see firms prioritize flexibility, competitive compensation, and well-being once the pandemic is gone. Since the shift to remote work, 68% of businesses say employee productivity has increased. According to a poll, 77% of individuals who work remotely at least a few times each month had boosted productivity, with 30 percent performing more work in less time and 24 percent doing more work in the same amount of time.

Above all, telecommuters claimed that working from home allowed them to focus better because there are no distractions common in offices, such as frequent phone calls, bustle and clutter, grapevines, and unproductive work environments.

Reduced Carbon footprint

Numerous studies have praised working from home for its environmental benefits while reducing a company’s overall carbon footprint, ranging from reducing carbon emissions caused by travelling to minimising significant office trash. In fact, according to Sun Microsystems research, commuting accounts for 98% of an employee’s carbon footprint.

The number of harmful gases emitted by power plants is reduced when people use less energy. This aids in the conservation of natural resources, the protection of ecosystems, the slowing of global warming, and the improvement of air quality.

According to some reports, there has been significant growth in the number of people who want to work remotely, more frequently than previously, regardless of their commuting time. Even among those who reside less than 15 minutes from the office, 73.1% now want to work remotely at least once a week, up from 35.8% previously.

Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing

The year 2022 is hoped to bring mental health, emotional well-being, and empathy to the forefront. Business leaders will confront these challenges after two years of witnessing people get sick at home, withdraw from socializing, and struggle with dread and anxiety. This might include therapy appointments for the employee and their family, passes to fitness and wellness facilities, mental health applications and platforms, extra days off, no Zoom days, and company-wide weeks off to let everyone unwind.

Increased Retention

Allowing employees to work from home has resulted in higher talent retention and decreased staff turnover. This is a significant benefit that businesses are now considering. Work from home jobs can help retain single parents and highly qualified individuals who are unable to commute on a daily basis.

According to a study by Prodoscore it was found that on average, those who work from home spend 10 minutes less a day being unproductive, work one more day a week, and are 47% more productive. Another study by Standford of 16,000 workers over 9 months found that working from home increase productivity by 13%. Employee productivity, retention, and trust are all enhanced by remote work, which allows employees to better balance work and personal obligations, resulting in happier employees and more productive teams.

Increased remote opportunities

For the first time during the pandemic, businesses have seen what a work-from-home workforce looks like. When a business is conducted online, the audience expands, necessitating the hiring of a more international workforce. Rather than looking locally, companies can now search the entire globe for ideal individuals. So, if someone resides in Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia, they now have the opportunity to work for large US corporations that pay well and can improve their standard of living.

Parting Thoughts

Due to the competitive nature of the job market, working from home is becoming increasingly popular. Surveys show that home workers are less likely to take sick leave. Canadian life studies show that telecommuters get only 1.8 days of sick leave per calendar year on average, while office-bound workers get over 3.1 days. These indicators strongly suggest that working from home is the future of work.

(The author is Founder and CEO, Receptix. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)