Work from Home Allowance? This Bengaluru-based company is offering benefits and bonus during WFH

In a pandemic struck economy, the job and work scenario is not very bright. While many companies have totally or partially shifted their operation to work from home mode, employees are finding it tough to achieve the same level of work environment as in the office. Adjusting to this new normal is not easy either. To top it, there are reports of layoffs of employees and salary deductions from different industries. Home-grown Cloud Services Provider, G7 CR Technologies Pvt Ltd. meanwhile is not only offering various benefits to its employees but is also giving annual bonus to each one of them. The company ensured Annual bonuses were paid as planned in April 2020. Not just that, the company also preponed salary date by 10 days for 3 months (April, May & June). G7 CR Technologies, which is based out of Bangalore has also announced a work from home allowance of INR 18,000 for all its employees. The intent is to aid the purchase of UPS and office furniture for their employees to work comfortably from the safety of their home. The company is also delivering comfortable chairs from its office to the employee’s homes and is also reimbursing monthly internet bills.

The company also announced benefits of INR 1 Lakh as hospitalization expenses for COVID-related treatment. This amount will be over and above their insurance cover and can be availed by the employees and their immediate family members (spouse, children, parents and siblings under age of 18 years).

G7 CR is ensuring that its employees can work with facilities as close to the facilities available at the office. For the ones who had inadequate facilities to sustain working at home, desks and chairs were sent to their homes. To ensure that electricity was not a hindrance during random blackouts, storms, etc, Home-Inverters were also provided. This has brought the work at home standards very close to that of an office environment’s standards without hindering the home experience.

“Our employee’s safety is our priority, 100% of our staff is working from home and will continue to do so until it is safe for our people to come to office. We continue to disrupt the new normal and will put our people at the centre of every decision we make as an organization” said, Dr. Christopher Richard, Managing Director, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd.