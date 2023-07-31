Woman quits job in 3 days, asks people on Reddit if she ‘overreacted’- Here’s what happened

A woman who quit her job after three days of joining explained her reasons for quitting in a Reddit post and asked the users if her action was justified or if she overreacted.

A little too toxic?

Explaining her reasons for quitting, she wrote that she joined the firm on a Monday and quit on a Wednesday after her boss called her in “to chew me out for reasons” she eventually mentioned in her post.

Listing out the reasons, she first said that her boss questioned why she wasn’t doing work when it was “piling up”. She added that she was never assigned any work by him. It was her colleague and mentor who had assigned her the work which she was doing. Her boss also asked her why she did not stay back to complete her work and why she was being slow. “I was still learning, and my colleague/mentor also advised me to go home at 6pm, the time our office hours ends. Also, I was not given any deadlines, when I told him this he said he shouldn’t have to give me deadlines,” she wrote in the post.

The post goes on to say that the boss asked her “condescendingly” if she had any mental health condition. “I told him I had been prescribed antidepressants a long time ago, and stopped taking them more than half a year ago. He told me I should have declared this to him during our interview so he could make the decision as to whether to hire me,” she added. The girl was also accused of “disappearing for ages”. Once when she was in the toilet for over 10 minutes, her boss asked her why she was in there for that long. “When I said it’s because of constipation, he said I should have declared this issue to him during the interview too,” she further wrote.

The girl, who clarified that she does not live in the US and is not a US citizen, said that when she answered all of the boss’ queries and gave him explanations, she was accused of being argumentative. Following their talk, she was given a day to decide if she would be able to work with the firm. “I told him I didn’t need till tomorrow, and said I was resigning effective immediately,” the post read.

A coworker had told the girl on the first day that the boss screams and yells at times. While the girl feels relieved to have left the company which she thinks was a “toxic place”, her dad thought she should have “toughed it out”. “I do realize how bad it seems to quit so soon…so I would like your opinion,” she wrote towards the end of her post.

While the girl did not reveal the name of the company, she described it as a small firm with a total of six people, including the boss and herself. The firm does not have an HR and the man is the “only boss”.