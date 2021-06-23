With expansion to 10 cities, MyBranch redefines co-working culture in tier 3 and 4 cities

With an office set-up, MyBranch also provides IT infrastructure support and business grade internet access.

MyBranch, the shared working space provider, is expanding to 10 cities across four states this month. Up until now, it has ‘for-lease’ office spaces in 27 cities. The company also offers end-to-end solutions for setting up a professional office space to run businesses in tier II, III and IV cities.

The expansion is in view of completing five years of successfully providing shared-working spaces and enabling small businesses to flourish. The new centers will open up in five cities of Gujarat, including Balasinor, Anand, Ankaleshwar, Bareja and Deesa, three cities of Maharashtra, including Akola, Nandurbar and Dhule, Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and one space in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. With these new spaces, the company will boast a total of 40 co-working centers in 37 cities across India.

With an office set-up, MyBranch also provides IT infrastructure support and business grade internet access. Most interestingly, it also fulfills the need of meeting, training and conference rooms, the clients can avail it depending on their requirement. The company also makes arrangements for it’s clients’ virtual existence and branding activities. They can put up banners, standees and advertisement visuals around their place of working. Abiding by the Covid regulations, MyBranch has also made arrangements to ensure proper hygiene in all its co-working spaces by providing in-house facility management, regular fumigation and proper distancing.

Kushal Bhargava, the co-founder of MyBranch said, “We wanted to come-up with co-working spaces in tier II, III and IV cities because we realised that there is a need for professional offices in small cities. A lot of employed executives who had to start working from home after the pandemic lack a conducive working environment at home. Also there are several small scale businesses who look for offices that are economical and where they don’t have to spend huge amounts of money, so we give them a proper space that they can call their office. Our aim is to built 100 co-working centers pan India by the end of 2022.