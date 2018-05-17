Why some Google employees are resigning from their dream company

Google. (AP)

Google is undoubtedly the dream company for almost techie but it is rare to hear someone quitting Google job to protest against Mountain View, California company’s decision. About a dozen Google employees have resigned from the company due to its involvement in a US Department of Defense project. According to a report by New York Post quoting Gizmodo, Google has signed a contract with Pentagon to build Artificial intelligence for the US military.

This comes after nearly 4,000 employees signed a petition in April 2018, asking Google CEO Sundar Pichai to cut the company’s ties with the controversial Project Maven. Employees have raised ethical concerns about the use of Google’s machine learning and AI-technology in helping with Pentagon’s drone warfare project.

Many employees who quit have also written accounts of their decision. Google is helping the DoD’s Project Maven “implement machine learning to classify images gathered by drones,” according to the report. “Some employees believe humans, not algorithms, should be responsible for this sensitive and potentially lethal work — and that Google shouldn’t be involved in military work at all.”

Google’s motto throughout has been ‘Don’t be evil’, however according to some employees, this has changed, the report added.

“Over the last couple of months, I’ve been less and less impressed with the response and the way people’s concerns are being treated and listened to,” one employee who resigned told the tech news website. “I realized if I can’t recommend people join here, then why am I still here?”

In addition to the resignations, nearly 4,000 Google employees have voiced their opposition to Project Maven in an internal petition that asks Google to immediately cancel the contract and institute a policy against taking on future military work, the report said.