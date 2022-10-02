Why organisations must build a strong employer brand to attract talent?

By Yogita Tulsiani,

The power seems to have moved from employers to talent after more than two years of a fatal pandemic and its aftermath. It’s harder than ever to find specialized IT, tech, or digital marketing professionals with the most in-demand talents. On top of that, there have been a ton of resignations, collectively known as the “Great Resignation.” Organizations need to make a strong case for why talent should join them if they want to recruit talent during this crucial period.

For businesses looking to attract and keep top personnel, a strong employer brand can be the difference between success and failure. Employees of today seek out chances to develop and flourish in settings that promote their wellbeing. Businesses need to build around this message and invest in their employer brand in order to demonstrate to potential applicants that their organization delivers this and more. Employer branding may hold the key to unlocking the best talent pools in a talent market that is becoming more and more competitive.

Battling post-pandemic difficulties

Numerous businesses over hired personnel in order to meet the demand for digital services during the epidemic. At the same time, the majority of businesses terminated a sizable number of workers, significantly increasing unemployment in the nation. In these conditions, firms tend to lose sight of the need of building an employer brand to recruit top personnel in favors of cutting high operational costs. These businesses are resuming their employer branding initiatives in light of the global labor market transformation.

Determining who owns the employer brand

The HR department, which oversees employees, the CEO, who views the employer brand as their own, or the marketing team, which administers the company’s social media presence, must be identified before organizations can adopt perfect employer strategy. Employers must regularly communicate and collaborate across different departments in order to overcome this difficulty. For instance, the CEO may specify the fundamentals of brand communication, HR could offer insight into what both current and prospective employees want, and marketing staff could provide specifics on social media and other platforms.

Including current workers

The organization’s ability to attract new and superior talent is greatly influenced by its current workforce. More than 70% of people believe what current employees post about their work environments on social media. Simply put, a company’s internal and external brand image has a significant impact on how desirable a place it is to work for talent scouts. In the current employment market, candidates drag themselves toward a highly qualified position despite discovering negative reviews of the company during their initial inquiry. Because of this, major corporations like Google and Salesforce consider employee engagement to be a crucial component of their employer branding.

Creating a value proposition for employers

Creating an employer’s value proposition is directly related to integrating retention resources. Giving employees all the tools they require for the job from the start can encourage them to work for the employer for as long as possible. An organization’s retention rate gives a strong indication of its culture and how concerned it is with its personnel. It is also crucial to realise that the majority of employees quit their companies shortly after joining. Employer branding saves the day in this case by increasing employee loyalty and respect and increasing the company’s retention rate. Employers must concentrate on rewriting standard job postings in addition to this. Instead of positioning the brand as a generic workplace, recruiters must review job descriptions and infuse interesting aspects of the organization’s culture to make it stand out.

Bottomline

It’s not easy to build an employer brand, especially when trying to recruit top talent. With the post-pandemic scenario, the workplace is changing significantly, and it is clear that new obstacles will emerge in talent acquisition. Therefore, doing internal brand assessments on a regular basis can assist businesses in developing their strategies and choosing an economical way to launch them. This will assist businesses in building a strong employer brand in the competitive talent market that exists today.

(The author is MD & Co-founder, iXceed Solutions (Global Tech-Recruiter Provider). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)