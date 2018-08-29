Foodpanda to recruit 60k delivery riders – What job seekers need to know

FoodPanda. (Reuters)

Foodpanda on Wednesday announced the launch of its biggest food campaign called ‘The Crave Party’ for its users. The campaign will kickstart with the industry first offering of Desserts at just Rs 9 followed by attractive values for popular categories of Snacks starting at Rs 19 and Biryani starting at Rs 79.

Moreover, Foodpanda will also be building a fleet of 60,000 delivery riders in the coming two months to meet the demands of the campaign and ensure a seamless ordering experience for the consumers. According to an official in the know of the campaign, the salary will be of around Rs 25,000.

From August 29, users will be able to order food with no minimum order value. Users will see specialised collections on the app for various such offerings during the campaign.

On the announcement, Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Foodpanda said, “There is nothing more unifying than the love for food and we want to embody that on our platform. Through the most popular categories like desserts, snacks, biryani, etc., we intend to provide our customers with the best food experiences on the platform. At the same time, we aim to establish long-term relationships with our partner restaurants by introducing such compelling propositions. On the technical and logistical fronts, we aim to hire the right set of people needed, leverage Ola’s prowess and ensure that the last mile is covered with a strong customer support.”

‘The Crave Party’ campaign is aimed to celebrate the universal love for food that ties all the foodies in the country together. Foodpanda has designed this and the upcoming offerings keeping the emerging trends and sentiments of the consumers in perspective at the same time aligning them with the business objectives.

The campaign will witness a strong integration with Ola assets & properties and will reach out to Ola customer base for maximum impact.