Whopping 40 lakh fresh jobs by 2022? Here’s what Narendra Modi government is planning

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for the creation of 40 lakh new jobs in the country by the year 2022. This was announced following the cabinet meeting by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The 40 lakh new jobs will be created as a part of the cabinet’s new telecom policy that has been named as the ‘National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018’. This new policy cleared by the cabinet aims to attract an investment of USD 100 billion and in turn create fresh 40 lakh jobs in the country.

According to the cabinet briefing, the jobs will be created with the introduction and increment of high-speed broadband, modern technologies like 5G and optical fibres across the country. These new introductions will be made to the people at an affordable rate. According to a report by PTI, the National Digital Communications Policy draft promises to levy spectrum charges to rejuvenate the debt-ridden telecom sector, it also aims to provide broadband access to all with the speed of 50 megabits per second and create new 40 lakh new jobs by 2022. The government also plans to train one million manpower for building New Age Skills.

Along with this, the NDCP provisions also seek the adoption of ‘Optimal Pricing of Spectrum’ in order to make sure that sustainable and affordable access is available for digital communications.

Listed below are some of the aims of the National Digital Communications Policy 2018-

1. Provide 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022

2. Ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas

3. Train 1 million manpower for building New Age Skills

4. Secure digital communication infrastructure and services

5. Provide universal broadband connectivity at 50 Mbps to every citizen