White-collar hiring dips 3 per cent in June! Find out why

However, on a month-on-month basis, there was a 2 per cent growth. This indicates a recovery in online hiring activity across key industries.

Written by FE Online
hiring activity
According to leading talent platform foundit, in June, due to cautious recruiter sentiments in sectors like BFSI, IT, and manufacturing, white-collar jobs witnessed a 3 per cent annual decline.

The report further said that despite the monthly positive incline seen in a few of these industries, sectors such as IT (- 19 per cent), BFSI (- 13 per cent), Home Appliances (- 26 per cent), and Production/Manufacturing (- 14 per cent) have not yet bounced back to last year’s hiring numbers.

In June 2023, on a month-on-month basis, positive e-recruitment activity was observed. Sectors such as BPO (7 per cent), healthcare (11 per cent), production and manufacturing (5 per cent), and logistics (9 per cent) were leading the way, the report added.

“It is encouraging to see a positive upturn in hiring activity across a majority of industries we track. Jobs in segments such as healthcare, manufacturing, and even IT have returned, and we expect to see better hiring intentions in the coming quarter as companies revisit their talent requirements,” Sekhar Garisa, CEO – foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said, reported news agency PTI.

“In the current market environment, continuous upskilling and adaptation to changing industry needs… is a necessity to grow”, he added.

In June, in terms of cities, the metro fared well with an overall 3 per cent hiring growth. However, recruitment across tier-II cities dipped by 2 per cent.

If we talk about the experience levels, demand for freshers (with 0-2 years) every month stabilised. In the top management level (over 15 years), there was a maximum growth of 4 per cent.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 18:31 IST

